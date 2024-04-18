San Francisco Giants Linked to White Sox Starter in Potential Trade
The San Francisco Giants have some work to do to catch up after their below average start. They made some interesting moves in the offseason, but could be making more moves in the trade market.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly lists the Giants as one of the teams expected to go after Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox sit alone as the worst team in the league at just 3-15 so far this year. Anyone that could net them any prospects should be viewed as disposable.
Fedde is one of the more interesting stories in the league right now. Fedde spent 2017-2022 as a career 5.41 earned run average pitcher. In 2023, he decided to go play in Korea after failing to find a team in Major League Baseball.
Not only was Fedde good in the Korea Baseball Organization, but dominant. He finished the season with a 2.00 across 30 starts and was named the KBO Most Valuable Player.
He came back to the MLB with Chicago and has looked solid through four starts. Now, he finds himself as one the potential key moves of the trade market.
The starting rotation for the Giants was expected to be much better than it has ended up being. They likely had hoped they wouldn't need to look for a guy like Fedde after they signed Snell to complete their rotation.
Their best starter so far is someone that has been a reliever for the last seven years in Jordan Hicks.
The odd-man out in the starting rotation would likely be Keaton Winn. The 26-year-old is coming off of a promising start after struggling in his first few games.
The biggest surprise so far has been how poor Snell has performed. He has a 12.86 earned run average through just two games.
It would be smart for the Giants to bring in another starting pitcher, especially one on a cheap deal. Fedde is locked up for two years and $15 million. This is one name to keep an eye on as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches in July.