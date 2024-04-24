San Francisco Giants’ Struggling Ace Will Miss Time With Injury
Things are going from bad to worse for Blake Snell as the San Francisco Giants announced that they are placing him on the injured list with an abductor strain.
The two-time Cy Young winner has been off to a miserable start to his San Francisco career and now will have to spend some time away on the 15-day IL as he deals with the injury. For the corresponding move, the team is recalling Landen Roupp from the Sacramento River Cats.
The immediate fix, as Snell was slated to pitch against the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon, will be a bullpen game. Ryan Walker will get the start in his place, as reported by the SF Chronicle's Shayna Rubin.
Maybe some time away from the team will be good for the 31-year-old. He has an ERA of 11.57 through his first three outings. The lefty didn't sign with the team until March 19 and didn't spend any time in the minor leagues to get acclimated back into the groove of pitching.
Roupp, 25, made his major league debut earlier this season and has a 4.35 ERA so far. He was a 12th round draft selection by the Giants in the 2021 MLB draft and will now return to the show.
San Francisco is still squarely in the race for both their division and the wild card, but sitting at 12-13 they will need to find some success over the next couple of weeks without Snell. Just as important, they need him to comeback from his injury playing at a higher level than he has been.
No one doubts that he still has the talent to be a top pitcher in the league, he won the Cy Young just last season, he just needs to find that consistency again.