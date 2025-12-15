Acquiring Ketel Marte Would Give Giants Unbelievable Star-Studded Infield

The San Francisco Giants have gotten used to shaking up baseball under president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

Last offseason, he signed shortstop Willy Adames to the biggest contract in franchise history. In June, he dealt several players to acquire Boston slugger Rafael Devers. Now, he could be looking to complete a constellation of stars in the infield with Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

Buried in a story in The Athletic (subscription required) that connected the Giants as a front-runner to acquire Brendan Donovan for the same position was a report that the Giants remained active in trying to acquire Marte.

If Posey were to pull that trade off it would have significant ramifications for the Giants in the short-term and long-term.

Ketel Marte’s Potential Giants Impact

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First there’s the contract. Marte is playing out a final five years of a six-year, $116 million deal that will pay him $16 million 2026, $12 million in 2027, $20 million in 2028 and $22 million in the final two years of the deal. He has a player option in 2031 when he’ll be 37 years old.

By acquiring Marte, the Giants would have an infield worth $762 million based on the value of their deals when they signed — third baseman Matt Chapman ($151 million), Adames ($182 million) and Devers ($313 million), the last of which is expected to share time with Bryce Eldridge at first base.

That is a lot of money to commit to four players, all of which are veteran players who will be 30 or older in 2026. Posey would be banking on keeping the quartet healthy as he opens a championship window. But if they can, then it’s a boon to the Giants for the next few years.

Second, there is the offense that Marte brings to the table at a position where the Giants have struggled for power for years. He’s been a National League Silver Slugger at second base each of the last two years. Since 2023, when the Diamondbacks went to the World Series, he’s slashed .283/.368/.519 with 89 home runs and 249 RBI. He’s hit at least 25 home runs each of the last three years. He’s never won a Gold Glove, but his defense has progressed nicely the last three seasons.

Dropping Marte into this lineup would make it nearly impossible for starting pitchers to deal with, especially the third time through the order. Imagine new manager Tony Vitello filing out a lineup card with Devers, Marte, Adames and Chapman in some order and the mind boggles.

A Donovan deal is more likely. He’ll cost less and can give San Francisco adequate power, along with Gold Glove defense. But, until a Marte deal is done, Posey shouldn’t be counted out. It’s the kind of aggressive move he’s known for and, to this point, has worked.

