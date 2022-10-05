SF Giants: Vote Brandon Crawford for the Roberto Clemente Award

Skip to main content

SF Giants: Vote Brandon Crawford for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

SF Giants fans have less than 24 hours left to vote for shortstop Brandon Crawford in this year's Roberto Clemente Award sweepstakes.

Fan voting for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner is scheduled to close at 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 5th, which means SF Giants fans have less than 15 hours to vote for shortstop Brandon Crawford. The Giants nominated Crawford for the award earlier this season.

Fans can click here to view the ballot and cast their votes.

SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford jogging into the dugout between innings.

The Roberto Clemente Award is given annually to the MLB player "who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." Each team nominates a player for consideration, who is then considered by a panel, which gives one vote on the committee to the fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crawford and his wife Jalynne Crawford have been involved in several philanthropic projects during his tenure with the Giants. They have hosted the Crawford Family Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $250k for ALS research. Crawford and his wife also played a part in the Giants' Childhood Cancer Awareness Day programs, providing “Position to Win” t-shirts for children and their families.

Crawford also worked with the Giants Community Fund, the Good Tidings Foundation, and the San Francisco Recreation & Park Department to renovate a baseball field in the Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco in 2021. The field is now used by Junior Giants, the free, non-competitive youth baseball and softball program run by the Giants Community Fund.

SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford may be having a down year at the plate this season, hitting just .231/.309/.345 with nine home runs this season. But that has not stopped the Bay Area native from making a difference off the field.

You can check out more about Crawford and the 29 other nominees' philanthropic works on the Roberto Clemente Award ballot. The winner will be announced at some point during the postseason.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Brandon Crawford
Brandon Crawford

SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Vote Brandon Crawford for the Roberto Clemente Award

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Cole Waites throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall RHP Cole Waites, place ace Carlos Rodón on IL

By Marc Delucchi
New York Yankees pitcher Matt Krook (77) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Krook was drafted by the SF Giants in the fourth round of 2016 draft.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants prospect who was traded for Evan Longoria called up by Yankees

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres on October 4th, 2022.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose to Padres 6-2, but Alex Cobb finishes 2022 strong

By Natasha Welingkar
SF Giants infielder Tommy La Stella fields a grounder to second base.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Tommy La Stella had two Achilles surgeries last offseason

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman Brandon Belt gets into the ready position.
San Francisco Giants Rumors

Beat writer says SF Giants are "not expected" to re-sign Brandon Belt

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Luis Matos triples in Arizona Fall League debut

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants reliever Andrew Vasquez throws a pitch during his time with the Blue Jays.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall dominant AAA reliever Andrew Vasquez in slew of moves

By Marc Delucchi