SF Giants: Vote Brandon Crawford for the Roberto Clemente Award

Fan voting for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner is scheduled to close at 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 5th, which means SF Giants fans have less than 15 hours to vote for shortstop Brandon Crawford. The Giants nominated Crawford for the award earlier this season.

Fans can click here to view the ballot and cast their votes.

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Roberto Clemente Award is given annually to the MLB player "who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." Each team nominates a player for consideration, who is then considered by a panel, which gives one vote on the committee to the fans.

Crawford and his wife Jalynne Crawford have been involved in several philanthropic projects during his tenure with the Giants. They have hosted the Crawford Family Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $250k for ALS research. Crawford and his wife also played a part in the Giants' Childhood Cancer Awareness Day programs, providing “Position to Win” t-shirts for children and their families.

Crawford also worked with the Giants Community Fund, the Good Tidings Foundation, and the San Francisco Recreation & Park Department to renovate a baseball field in the Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco in 2021. The field is now used by Junior Giants, the free, non-competitive youth baseball and softball program run by the Giants Community Fund.

SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford may be having a down year at the plate this season, hitting just .231/.309/.345 with nine home runs this season. But that has not stopped the Bay Area native from making a difference off the field.

You can check out more about Crawford and the 29 other nominees' philanthropic works on the Roberto Clemente Award ballot. The winner will be announced at some point during the postseason.