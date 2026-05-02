Without a doubt, the next wave of technology that is changing world already in artificial intelligence. A.I. is the most revilutionary advancement since th epopularization and it will eventually permeate evry aspect of out lives - even baseball.

The San Francisco Giants organization realizes that, and so far, they're showing the vision that will help the team utilize the advancement going forward. For this team, programs like ChatGPT have touched or tweaked nearly every department, from fan experience and event coordination to talent evaluation and organizational scheduling.

The team has partnered with ElevenLabs for AI-driven voice technology and is utilizing AiFi for autonomous, cashierless retail. Key applications include real-time multilingual audio and facial authentication entry.

“People will ask, ‘Well, how are the Giants using AI?’” said the team’s chief information officer, Bill Schlough. “Honestly, it’s easier to answer how are we not using it? We’re using it everywhere. It touches everything that we do.”

"We’re using it everywhere. It touches everything that we do.” The Giants have integrated AI in a major way at Third and King, and it’s deployed from the fan experience to the everyday practices across all departments.



📝: @JohnSheaHey https://t.co/t3i0IMIkdi — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 1, 2026

He says the team has been working with this type of software for a couple of year at this point, and it's formerd a bit of synergy for the club. Often, it's not only about improving efficiency and speed, it's also about adding to the finer points of daily operations.

“Obviously, AI wasn’t something we thought about for the first 20 years of my time with the Giants,” Schlough said. “It’s really exploded. Our use of generative AI, the ChatGPT world, started for us in 2024, and we spent 2025 leaning into training everyone across the organization. It cuts across all departments, all roles, because everyone can leverage AI to do their job better.”

Using A.I. for on-the-field strategy

May 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants general manager Zack Minasian looks on in the dugout before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Even Giants' general manager Zack Minsian and president of baseball options Buster Posey have begun using A.I. to accumulate and sort information regarding players everywhere. It's become somewhat of a marriage between software and hardball that many teams are also emplying currently.

“Every form of evaluation has its strengths and weaknesses,” Minasian said, “and I’m sure there’s going to be some strengths with using artificial intelligence that we can use, and there’s going to be some other things that maybe it’s not as good for. If there’s a tool that we think can help, obviously you want to try and exhaust it to see where it can be more useful and then try and leverage it.

“You want to be extremely efficient, and chasing down everything new just to chase it down may not make sense either. There’s a balance there, and I think we’re probably at the stage of still learning where we think it can be with coaching, machine learning, on the medical side. … It’s uncharted territory, and we’ll definitely continue to look into it.”