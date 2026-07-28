Carson Whisenhunt's Sunday Showing was an Audition for the Giants' 2027 Rotation

Things didn't go exactly as planned for San Francisco Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt on Sunday, but there were certainly plenty of reasons for hope. Despite giving up four earned runs and taking the loss, his results for the remainder of the season are almost like on-the-job training. With the G

Whisenhunt has finally gotten his big league opportunity, and as he displayed against the Angels, he's ready to assume a starter's role next season. It seems like it's right on time, as he's one of the team's older hopefuls.

A mixed bag from Carson Whisenhunt. @PavlovicNBCS shares his takeaways from the Giants failing to secure their first sweep in today's loss to the Angelshttps://t.co/6QiE6fGT6L — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 26, 2026

At 25, he has the chance to emerge as the team's port-side anchor in their regular rotation, especially considering that starter and former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray is expected to be moved this week ahead of the trade deadline. So, in some ways, it was a pyrrhic victory against LA, as he displayed his pitch arsenal with occasional brilliance.

Carson Whisenhunt has gone 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts in three starts since being recalled to San Francisco, spanning 15.2 innings pitched. At the same time, his progress has improved, and he showed that on Sunday. Despite what the scoreboard or the stat sheet said, there was more to the young hurler's outing.

Beyond the Basic Numbers

Whisenhunt delivers a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whiz pulled his changeup out of the bag and used it to set a unique (but positive) mark on Sunday. He struck out the side on 10 pitches in the second inning, becoming the first Giants rookie to do that since Tim Lincecum in 2007. He got 13 swings and misses on his vaunted change of pace, better than any Giants pitcher this year.

"Thirteen whiffs through the first three, it's obviously a good thing, but at the same time, (I have) a sinker and slider in the back pocket as well that I can go to," Whisenhunt said. "It's kind of (about) using (them) more against big league hitters, getting more of a feel of when (those two pitches) should be thrown, when I can throw it, when it's best, and just kind of understanding a little bit more about both of those as we get going."

Armed with four solid pitches and plenty of durability, it should be a no-brainer that Whisnehunt will enter Spring Training next year as a leading candidate for a rotation role. Even though things didn't turn out the way he wanted on Sunday, the contest laid the groundwork for what the pitcher can become next season and beyond.