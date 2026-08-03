Giants Add Five Players to Roster After Trading Robbie Ray, Luis Arraez

Robbie Ray and Luis Arraez are heading to contenders. That means the San Francisco Giants need reinforcements.

On Monday the Giants dealt Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he'll play second base for a team battling for a National League wild card berth. Reliever Caleb Kilian was also part of the deal to Philadelphia.

Ray was shipped to the San Diego Padres, where he'll help anchor a rotation that is trying to work its way back into the NL wild card race. In both deals, the Giants got prospects in return.

Plus, in another deal, the Giants shipped another starting pitcher, Tyler Mahle, to the Atlanta Braves for a reliever.

San Francisco didn't have the luxury of a day off on Monday. The Giants were in Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers and after president of baseball operations Buster Posey shipped off four of the team's top players, that meant he had to get several players to Arlington from Monday's game.

Giants Transactions After Trade Deadline

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants brought up five players from the minor leagues to bolster the roster going into the opener, which would feature Logan Webb as the starting pitcher.

The Giants recalled pitchers Tristan Beck, Reiver Sanmartin, Carson Seymour and Blake Tidwell from Triple-A Sacramento. Buddy Kennedy, an infielder, also reported.

Kennedy was already with the team. On Sunday, the Giants claimed him off waivers from Seattle and put him on the 40-man roster. To make room, the Giants moved left-handed pitcher Matt Gage to the 60-day injured list. That move creates an open 40-man spot during the season.

The rest of the call-ups were there to help the Giants get through the open spots on the pitching staff vacated by Ray and Kilian.

San Francisco had TBA next to its starting pitchers for Tuesday’s and Wednesday's games, an obvious nod to the uncertainty as to whether Ray would still be with the team after the trade deadline. The Giants haven’t set those spots yet, but likely will now that they know who the reinforcements will be.

The trade deadline came and went without the Giants moving other key pieces to the team, including first baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames, third baseman Matt Chapman and left fielder Heliot Ramos. Chapman remains on the injured list with the hope of him returning sometime in the near future.

The Giants are in Texas through Wednesday before they return home to being a homestand against the Detroit Tigers.