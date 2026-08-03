Giants to Trade Tyler Mahle to Braves in First Significant Deadline Deal

The San Francisco Giants fired off the first of what should be several trades in the next 24 hours as they moved a starting pitcher to an NL East contender.

The Giants have reportedly traded Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves, per FanSided's Robert Murray.

In return, the Giants are getting right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina.

The Giants signed Mahle to a one-year deal in the offseason, in part on the recommendation of former Giants and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who is now a special advisor to president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

Bochy managed Mahle in Texas in 2024 and 2025. Like many of the moves the Giants made this offseason, this one didn't quite work out. And with San Francisco en route to not making the playoffs, moving Mahle for what they could get in return made the most sense.

Tyler Mahle Traded

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahle made his final start for San Francisco on Saturday as he gave up five hits and five earned runs and 5.2 innings against San Diego, while he struck out nine and walked two. He took a no decision and that pushed his record for the season to 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA.

He'll join an Atlanta team that is in the lead in its division and trying to build a roster that can compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers should they meet in the postseason.

The Dodgers landed the biggest fish on the trade market on Saturday night when they sent three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, a two-time American League Cy Young winner.

Atlanta his hoping it’s getting the pitcher that impressed Bochy in Texas in 2025. Even though he missed three months with a partially torn rotator cuff, he went 6-4 with 2.18 ERA and was one of the best pitchers in the American League for the first three months of the season.

The Giants are gaining a reliever with 55 games of Major League experience in Molina, a 24-year-old right-hander who broke in with the Colorado Rockies in 2024. He pitched in just three games with Atlanta this season and had a 5.40 ERA.

The Giants are on their way to face the Texas Rangers for a three-game series that begins on Monday. San Francisco has several other players who could be on the trade block who also have expiring contracts including left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray and second baseman Luis Arraez. The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Pacific on Monday.