Giants announcer thinks Bryce Eldridge's call-up could mean a San Francisco shake-up

In the middle of what has been a stale season so far in San Francisco, fans were given a reason to perk up a bit with the news that the team's prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, was being called up to the Major Leagues. However, he won't be riding in on a white horse to save the day on a team that's currently 13-21; he'll be there to prove that he belongs.

Coincidentally, 'proof' seems to be a word on the mind of team broadcaster Mike Krukow, as well. The former Giants pitcher turned mic man says that Edridge's call-up is likely much more than just getting a closer look at the 6'7" slugger. Instead, it's meant to let everyone on the MLB roster know that they are replaceable if things don't improve.

“I don’t think anybody is safe right now,” Krukow commented during a Monday morning appearance on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” show, following the disastrous road trip. “I really don’t. I mean, if you think that the numbers you’re putting out now, if they’re not good numbers, you cannot justify the argument to say that I need to be in the lineup.

“However, when you do get that chance to play, then you need to perform. It’s that simple, and it applies to everybody, even a two-time Gold Glove catcher. And there just aren’t any guarantees, and that is what a shake-up is. I mean, you’re shaking things up. You have to be willing as an organization to say that it applies to everybody. I certainly feel that is what’s going on here.”

Elridge's presence causes instant impact

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It should be pretty easy to impress on offense with this team, and Eldridge certainly has the skills to send a charge throughout the lineup. But his bat, no matter how mighty, is no match for the offensive slumber the 2026 Giants are mired in right now.

San Francisco is last in Major League Baseball in runs scored this season with 106 through their first 34 games. They also rank last in on-base percentage and are 27th in slugging. They currently occupy last place in the National League West Division and are the third worst team in baseball, having posted a .382 winning percentage.

In other words? Something's gotta give in the Golden Gate City, or else.

“Anybody that’s not performing cannot be guaranteed playing time,” Krukow added. “And that goes across the board, regardless of how much time you have in the big leagues, regardless of how many Gold Gloves you have or regardless of how big your contract is. It applies to everybody, and believe it or not, that is healthy.”