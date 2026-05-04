The San Francisco Giants are set to promote their top prospect

For weeks, speculation had been circulating throughout the Giants fan base and the ensuing media regarding San Francisco's top prospect, Bryce Eldridge. The 6'7" slugging first baseman has been destroying the baseball at Triple-A Sacramento, while the big league club is anemic on offense and treading water on its season. Needless to say, the urge to find out if the emerging star could be a spark for San Fran has been growing - especially amid the toughest losing streak so far.

Well, it’s finally happened. Buster Posey has decided to pull the trigger and start the clock on the former 16th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Eldridge will be called up to the majors, alongside catcher, corner infielder, and designated hitter Jesus Rodriguez. Both players are considered to be upgrades on offense, but it's Eldridge whose ascension is the most intriguing.

The Giants are calling up top prospect Bryce Eldridge and catcher Jesús Rodríguez amid their six-game losing streak, a source confirmed to @PavlovicNBCS



Read here: https://t.co/HvPXmVCdUv pic.twitter.com/rFv8zEvkFF — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 4, 2026

Eldridge’s .963 OPS in 30 games and Rodríguez’s .840 in 24 games for the Sacramento River Cats were enough to put their Giants' counterparts to shame. Bottom line: the duo is reaching safely and scoring efficiently. Those are two traits that have been sorely lacking on San Francisco's big club in the past few weeks. That's an issue that the organization hopes these promotions might remedy.

Fans will finally see Eldridge in action

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants first base Bryce Eldridge (78) hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Of course, Eldridge has already had a taste of the Majors; he got a late-season call-up last year. But he played sparingly and was limited to just a .107 batting average and four RBI in 28 at-bats. One stat that did stand out: He struck out 13 times, something that the rising star will have to work on at the game's highest level.

Now, the Giants faithful will get to see the team's best young star in action on a daily basis; they will be introduced to the kid who is supposed to represent the future of the franchise. And that gives a suffering San Francisco fan base something to sit up and take notice of.

This season, the power-hitting prodigy posted a .333 batting average in 114 at-bats for the minor-league River Cats, along with five home runs and 22 RBI. While there has been no indication from manager Tony Vitello on where the rookie will bat in the team's lineup, it's been speculated that he is being viewed as the club's second or sixth hitter in the batting order when he starts.