Giants first baseman Rafael Devers remains confident he will start hitting soon

Make no mistake: The San Francisco Giants need Rafael Devers.

Even if the first baseman has struggled to start the season.

While it's been a rough go of it thus far in 2026 for the beleaguered batter, Devers says he is remaining confident at the plate and trusting his swing. Though he's an accomplished hitter throughout his Major League Baseball career and a former All-Star, his stint in San Fran has been a flop.

The criticisms started quickly. He was inconsistent for the remainder of 2025 after being acquired from the Red Sox in June for pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, along with prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello. That's a lot for a fellow who didn't appear to be as advertised.

Rafael Devers has now been the worst player in MLB this season by bWAR. pic.twitter.com/G4mL12Nv66 — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) April 28, 2026

Things have been worse this year, with Devers, 29, hitting just .211 with two home runs, 10 RBI, and a .548 OPS in 29 games played. He's struck out 37 times in 114 at-bats, but insists his lumber will break out of its slumber soon.

“That’s always happened with my swing,” Devers said. “I need to make an adjustment. That’s why I’ve been working in the cage every day, to adjust to how they’re pitching to me. Those are just adjustments that you have to make, and it can come during any at-bat. I’m not that worried about it. I’m only worried when we lose a lot of games in a row. If we’re winning, then I think everyone is good.”

“I always stick with my swing,. You can make an adjustment without changing your swing. There’s no reason to change your swing. If you change your swing, that’s when it gets worse, I think. I’ve never changed my swing.”

Can Devers turn it around?

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite Devers' confidence, there are a growing number of Giants faithful who have seemingly thrown in the towel on his titanic talent. That would be a mistake, as he's far too young to be considered 'washed up' by MLB standards and he's proven that he can perform at a high level for several seasons.

Still, it's been a bit alarming to see how dramatically his productivity has falled in The City by the Bay. Hoever, one person in particular isn't giving up on Devers just yet. His manager, Tony Vitello, say that the hitter's numbers may be a bit misleading.

"In this case, the numbers maybe do lend themselves a little bit more towards ‘patience pays off'," Vitello commented. "Let it play out. You start making drastic changes, the next thing you know, you're tinkering seven or eight times and you end up circling right back to what is your true self.

"For him, I don't think there's been any sense of panic. I haven't seen any new drill; there certainly hasn't been any new stance. It's currently him and a couple of other guys who are fully capable of doing stuff, but are not in the best swing of things. But, no pun intended, give it a couple of weeks, I bet you they will be."