The season just keeps getting tougher for Giants first baseman Rafael Devers

Rafael Dever's arrival to the Giants organization was supposed to be somewhat of a dream scenario. Instead, it has turned out to be closer to a nightmare, as the 29-year-old veteran seems to have lost his swing in San Fran. He had an inconsistent, short stint with the team in 2025, and this season has been demonstrably worse. And so far, his stint with the team is turning out to be a bust.

Devers came to the Bay Area via a mid-2025 trade with the Boston Red Sox, the same team he debuted with in 2017 and won a World Series with as a member of their 2018 squad. He's a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a three-time All-Star. Despite signing a long-term deal with the Crimson Hose, he was shipped to San Francisco, nonetheless.

Through Friday, Devers is hitting .234 with with just two home runs and nine RBI through the team's first 25 games. Those aren't exactly eye-popping numbers for a guy who is supposed to be the primary power hitter for a playoff contender, Coincidentally? the Giants sit at 11-14.

Devers not doing himself any favors

Feb 22, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) reacts after missing a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Let's face it: Devers' perception among the fan base isn't very positive right now. And truthfully? It never really has been, as he's never shown the greatness in a Giants unfirm than he did wearing the colors of Beantown.

He also hasn't done much to change those opinions. He primarily serves as a DH/1B, but his play in the field has been sloppy. On top of that, there have been whispers that he simply won't put in the work to improve with the glove, and the word 'lazy' has even made the rounds on social media.

Now, there are stories circulating that Devers is in hiding over his fialures, attempting to avoid media scrutiny. If that's truly the case, then it comes off as a lack of accountability, and it damages his image even further. Hiding from reporters isn't considered very heroic, by most fan's standards.

Rafael Devers avoiding San Francisco media amid disastrous start to season https://t.co/POKQkZzPdq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2026

While Devers doesn't need to hire a public relations firm, he could solve a lot his problems by simply just starting to hit. If he's posting proflific power numbers, no one is going to mind as much if he muffs a grounder or doesn't talk questions from the press. Bu if he fails to turn up the elctricty and his personality continues to be cold, his stay in San Francisco could be shorter than it was originally envisioned.