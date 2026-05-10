The Giants get crushed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, 13-3, in another embarrassing loss

Things got out of hand for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, as they surrendered 13 runs and 20 hits to the Pittsburgh Pirates in another lopsided loss. The team didn't hit much either (until the game was essentially over), and dropped one to the Bucs, 13-3.

The blowout was no fault of starting pitcher Landen Roupp (5-3), who continues to be the most consistent arm in the rotation. He struck out eight and gave up one run in four-plus innings, then the Giants' bullpen took over, and the Bucs busted out the bats.

The @Pirates score 13 runs on 20 hits and pick up a win in San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/YzNFiHQKkJ — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2026

Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft (2-2) went seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out six, as Pittsburgh improved to 22-18 on the year. They continue to try to hang close in what has become a very competitive NL Central Division. Meanwhile, San Francisco remains in the West Division standings at 15-24. They have lost nine of their last 11 games.

On a positive note for the Giants, their top young star, Bryce Eldridge, smacked the first home run of his MLB career. Based on the 6'7" first Baseman's stature and statistics, it will one of many in what looks like a promising future.

Giants can't get off the ropes

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) reacts after infielder Christian Koss (50) was hit in the head with a pitch thrown by pitcher Cam Sanders (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

It's very easy to become frustrated when watching a team play the way San Francisco has played this year. At the same time, it's almost impossible to not hope this squad eventually catches a break. They have been an anonomaly this season; they have much better talent than the way they've performed. They may not have been considered serious pennent contenders, but NO ONE could have predicted an early season like this.

Likewise, it's hard not to root for beleaguered young manager Tony Vitello, who truly seems to have a vision for the future. That is, if he survives long enough to see it through.

It may be strange to think that a skipper could be in jeopardy this briefly into their MLB career, but there was already some baggage involved with his hiring. Vitello made a historical leap from the University of Tennessee Volunteers to lead the Giants, considered an astronomical leap by some. Critics in the media immediately began tearing at the young manager and his lack of experience. So, in many ways, it would be almost poetic if he eventually rises to the occasion and proves them wrong.

Giants manager Tony Vitello calls out players' 'effort' after ninth loss in 11 games https://t.co/6kli5DAiP6 — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) May 10, 2026

But baseball isn't about poetry; it's about wins and losses. The Giants have certainly done enough losing as of late, but they will look to turn things around as they conclude their series with Pittsburgh today.

Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (1-4, 5.00 ERA) for the Sunday afternoon contest, while the Pirates will counter with righthander Bubba Chandler (1-4, 4.76 ERA).