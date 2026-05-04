San Francisco suffers back-to-back series sweeps in humiliating fashion

Losing is one thing. Losing in embarrassing ways is another. So far in 2026, the San Francisco Giants have been doing more of the latter than the former; their losses lately have been exceptionally ugly. And to make matters worse, they're clearly an indication of the train this team is riding on right now.

That train is headed nowhere. Let's face it: this is a bad team. Maybe not as inept as the 2017 squad, which somehow managed to go just 64–98. However, when it comes to interesting ways to lose a game and a series, the 2026 Giants have cornered the market. They lead the league in soul-cyrshing defeats.

A winless East Coast trip.@PavlovicNBCS shares his takeaways from the Giants' sixth consecutive loss todayhttps://t.co/wz9BpIQbwI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 3, 2026

The 0-6 trip was their first winless two-city trip since July of 2022, and San Francisco was outscored 26-9 over the six games. During the East Coast swing, they scored one or zero runs four times.

Tampa Bay got a walk-off win against the Golden Gate Nine to close out this weekend's series when infielder Jonathan Aranda hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning to give the Rays a 2-1 win.

When will the bleeding stop?

Apr 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp (65) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Normally, a team can rely on having a starter who can bust a team out of a long term slump with a dominant outing. However, the Giants got that exact thing from their most reliable pitcher all year, Landen Roupp, but couldn't capitalize on it.

And that's truly what's been the biggest thing ailing this team so far. They simply aren't hitting, and their two biggest stars, first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames, have combined to post a .204 average, with five home runs and 17 RBI between them. Those would be alarming statistics for two merely average players; for two former All-Stars, it's downright frightening.

The way things are looking out there coild be a fire sale in San Fran this Summer. And manager Tony Vitello, already a long-shot as a college coach who made the leap to manage a Major League team, may only get a one-year audition in the City by the Bay. That's the reality that the team is facing, as they fight to break their current losing streak.