Tony Vitello calls out his team as the pressure mounts for the San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants manage Tony Vitello fired off a long response to questions following his team's 13-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It was a sad showing for a team that has grossly under-performed for their first-year manager. Flabbergasted, he took questions from the media and didn't hold back.

When asked about a chorus of boos coming from the hometown fans at Oracle Park, the skipper essentially said he understood the reaction, but delivered his response in a bewildering way.

"What would you do? They paid for their ticket, or at the very least, even if this was free, they chose this over everything else," Vitello said about the response. "I mean, there's 85 million shows you can watch on Netflix or in this city, I haven't gone out much, but whenever I have, there's a lot going on. I grew up in a weird situation; I never had one team that was deeply rooted in my family and passed down. I've seen it in college and in pro sports, but I kind of had a different deal going on."

Tony Vitello responds to Giants fans' boos after miserable loss: 'What would you do?' https://t.co/5lq7lk2DVi pic.twitter.com/owCYM1CsLP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 10, 2026

"Whether you paid for your tickets or you just chose to do this over other options, or maybe your walls are painted orange and black and this is the team your whole family for generations has supported, you got a lot invested, so you want something in return. At the very least, a good effort, maybe execution here and there. (You) would also like, in turn, it's almost like a teammate thing, which sounds silly."

Vitello calls out veterans

May 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts in second base during the first inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Vitello has always tried to display a positive vibe and upbeat personality in his short stint with San Francisco. Still, he's rightfully irritated with the effort; he wasn't afraid to call out the players on his team. He even made a note of pointing out the club's veterans.

"There are some big boys in the lineup, and it's a challenging game, you're not going to be perfect all the time. There might be some things you wish you could redo, a play, you might sit on a different pitch, whatever it might be. I think it got to the point where it wasn't an acceptable effort, so they probably did what you or I would maybe do. I don't know that I would do that."

"I always try to be as positive as possible -- but I think it's pretty realistic. Maybe in a reverse psychology, it provides a little extra motivation."