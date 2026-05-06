Giants international acquisition already looks outstanding

In recent years, the San Francisco Giants have never really been known to do a lot of pruning or plowing when it comes to their farm system. Instead, the organization has often sacrificed long-term potential to secure a veteran bat or arm during a pennant race. And when you win three World Series (2010, 2012, and 2014) in five years following that blueprint, you tend to stick with it.

Things are much different by the Bay in 2026, as the Giants are facing the reality that, to compete in the modern era of Major League Baseball, low-priced, younger players are a necessity. So, with that in mind, they've begun to rebuild their developmental roster. That was eased along by an international signing that already has eyebrows raising back at San Francisco HQ.

16 year old Venezuelan shortstop prospect Luis Hernandez is on every international scouts radar around the world. Some unreal juice in his bat! Will sign with the Giants January 15th.pic.twitter.com/fjYhmOXryj — Baseball Scouting (@BSBSCOUT) November 22, 2025

Luis Hernandez signed with San Fran this offseason as part of their international class. The teenager immediately attracted attention based not just off his age, but the commitment the franchise has made in him already as well. Right off the bat, there are clear signs of why he's different than most Caribbean players who followed his same path:

The Giants gave him a $5 million signing bonus, which was the centerpiece of their entire international class

MLB Pipeline reportedly ranked him as the No. 1 international prospect in the class

Scouts describe him as a true five-tool talent with unusually mature baseball instincts for his age

What's the timetable for the talented teenager?

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While most would put a kid of Hernandez's age about 4-5 years away from cracking a Major League lineup, the Giants are being aggressive with the hardball hopeful's development. Normally, a Latin American prodigy spends at least a season or two in the Dominican Summer League before beginning their pro career in the United States. But San Francisco chose to slot Hernandez in rookie/A-Ball. So there's a chance he may be able to shorten that standard timetable by 1-2 years.

If his scouting report and rave reviews play out as planned, the the team could have a perennial All-Star and impact player. As his official MLB.com scouting report reads, Hernanez is an outstanding athlete, but it's his playing poise and early maturity that truly make him stand out.

Extremely advanced for a 17-year-old hitter, Hernández recognizes pitches well, makes good swing decisions, and strings together quality at-bats," the analysis states. He has a quick right-handed stroke, nice feel for the barrel, and focuses on working the ball from gap to gap."

"Though he's just 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, his hitting ability, bat speed, and history of making loud contact against quality competition bode well for 25-homer power once he matures physically."

"Once he's fully developed, Hernández could have four plus tools to go with average speed," the scouting report added. "He's a fundamentally sound player who's always under control at the plate and in the field, where he's a fluid and reliable shortstop with plus arm strength. His high baseball IQ enables him to play faster than his pure speed, and his work ethic should allow him to get the most out of his ability."