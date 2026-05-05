San Francisco Giants infield prospect shows plenty of promise

With Giants fans pretty down on the current product the club is putting on the field, hope always springs eternal. For San Fran fans, that starts with the organization's farm system, which has a ton of talent that will tell the tale of the team's future. One such name is multi-skilled shortstop Gavin Kilen.

Currently starting at high-A level Eugene, he's hitting .272 with two homers and 24 RBI in just 103 at-bats for the Emeralds so far in 2026. His penchant for driving in runs is a premium for a middle infielder, so he carries extra value in an area where defensive play often takes precedent. At this rate, he should be making the transition to Double-A at some point this Summer, with an eye on making the big club in 2027 or (more likely) 2028.

Kilen was drafted by the Giants in the first round (13th overall) in the 2025 MLB Draft after a standout collegiate career at Tennessee. As a Vol, he played for San Francisco's rookie skipper, Tony Vitello, when they were both back in Knoxville. Upon the Giants' acquisition of Kilen last year, Vitello described Kilen as having a "killer" instinct on the field and a "silent edge."

Kilen projects well for the Giants

Tennessee's Gavin Kilen (6) fails to catch a ball during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants (13-21 to start the 2026 season) desperately need an infusion of talent over the next couple of seasons, and that's where Kilen fits in perfectly. And they aren't the only ones who believe the young player can be an effective, everyday big leaguer. As Kilen's MLB Draft profile reads, he has a ton of natural athletic ability, a vast array of skills, and an impressive upside.

"Kilen's hand-eye coordination, quick left-handed stroke and feel for the barrel allow him to make contact with ease. His home run output increased from zero to nine to 15 over three college seasons, and while he may not have more than average raw power, his hitting ability enables him to get most of it. He doesn't have any obvious holes in his swing or weaknesses against any particular pitches, and his only real weakness at the plate may be that his penchant for contact cuts into his walk totals."

"More skilled than tooled up, Kilen has average speed and arm strength. While those traits seem better suited for second base, he spent more time at shortstop in college and the Giants believe he can handle the more demanding position."