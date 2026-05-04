Giants outfielder Harrison Bader on pace to return from injury soon

With the lights already blinking red on San Francisco's season, they have been like a team without direction this season. The Giants entered play on Sunday with a 13-21 record, good enough for dead last in the NL West right now. This club, which finished last season with a .500 record (81-81), is now trailing the woeful Colorado Rockies after just over a month of play in 2026.

There is help on the way, however. Veteran outfielder Harrison Bader is slated to begin a rehab assignment after being sidelined for the past couple of weeks. He's likely still a couple of weeks away, but his return helps add depth and talent to a Giants team that desperately needs it.

Harrison Bader reporting for Spring Training as a Giant 👋 pic.twitter.com/FASGgPsK23 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 15, 2026

Harrison Bader signed as a free agent during the offseason, but he's only had the chance to play 15 games in a Giants uniform. Beset by several nagging injuries all Spring, the 31-year-old veteran was finally placed on the Injured List.

However, the former Cardinal, Yankee, Met, Red Phillie, and Twin is slated to make a return to the big club soon. He's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment following a left hamstring strain. No further information is available at this time about where and when he will begin that process.

How much will Bader play when he returns?

Sep 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Drew Gilbert (61) gets hit by a pitch from the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

While the Giants and manager Tony Vitello will welcome the well-traveled star back with open arms, it doesn't mean that they have found a savior to the season, by any means. Before his exit to the IL< Bader was only hitting

Drew Gilbert has filled in admirably in Bader's absence. He has posted a .753 OPS across 46 plate appearances. While he's not the defensive standout that the former Gold Glove winner Bader is, he's also not a total butcher out in centerfield, either. So, he's a viable, younger option to share time with the more established big-leaguer. That is, if Bader's struggles at the plate continue.

Gilbert has done enough to warrant playing time, though Vitello may covet Bader's glove and veteran presence in the lineup. However, in a chaotic season, the Giants have room for error - particularly if it means getting a glimpse of their future.