Blown save dooms San Francisco to start Thursday's double header

The Giants were washed out in Philadelphia on Wednesday, which necessitated a doubleheader on Thursday to play the makeup game. That one came early this afternoon, as San Francisco looked to kick-start a winning streak following Wednesday's rainout, but a bullpen blowout flattened their chances in Game 1 vs. the Phillies

Logan Webb certainly gave the Gold Gate Nine a fighting chance in the day's early affair, tossing seven innings, allowing just one earned run, but closer Ryan Walker couldn’t hold on in the bottom of the ninth inning, resulting in a 3-2 walk-off win for the Phillies.

Justin Crawford legs out an infield single to walk it off for the Phillies!



(via @Phillies)pic.twitter.com/P6m9IB9JMs — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 30, 2026

Webb’s only run surrendered was delivered off the bat of Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber, who blasted his 350th career home run against the San Francisco starter. After depositing 56 baseballs in the stands in 2025, he has 11 now in the first month of this season.

“Not the way I wanted to start,” Webb said. “That’s not the pitch you throw to Kyle Schwarber right there. I threw it right down the middle. But I kind of locked in after that.

Philadelphia has had the Giants number

Apr 18, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) looks on against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

It's been a tough first season at the head of the Giants' bench for manager Tony Vitello. However, while it would be easy for a rookie skipper to become agitated with his team by now, he has shown poise and grace. Vitello looks like he could be a fine manager in the City by the Bay, but his team has to be more productive at some point in this initial season.

Still, the team's young leader looks for the positives over the negatives - even following a tough loss.

“The at-bats were competitive, and they did what they needed to do to win,” manager Tony Vitello said. “[Walker] could have done better, but he has done so in the past.”

The two teams picked right back up in the afternoon, just a few hours later. Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.36 ERA) got the start in Game 2 for San Francisco, while Philly will employ a pitch by committee strategy on the hill, starting with 34-year-old veteran Tim Mayza, who is 0-1 with a 3.50 ERA.