Giants Jung Hoo Lee discusses his assimilation to America and emerging as an MLB star

There haven't been very many hitters in the same class as Jung Hoo Lee since April 10. The San Francisco Giants outfielder has been red hot at the plate and a rising star on a squad that has sputtered to start the season.

Since then, Lee has been batting .410 (25-for-61), and has contributed to most of the wins the club was able to salvage in April. And for Giants manager Tony Vitello, the most impressive thing about this current stretch hasn't just been the numbers; it's been about the impressive manner in which Lee has achieved them.

“It’s been electric, hitting balls all over the park,” Vitello stated about the 27-year-old's season so far. “We’ve been looking for kind of that consistent sparkplug in the offense.”

Jung Hoo Lee rips the game's first pitch for a leadoff triple 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W3z4BiSCXH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 26, 2026

Through interpreter Justin Han, Lee told the California Post that it’s easier to be himself because he is more comfortable in American life now. He credited several teammates and the organization, but he made sure to highlight the efforts of Vitello in his career and cultural development. Lee made the move to MLB from the KBO in South Korea in 2024.

“I feel like Tony has made it where I can express myself in American culture, which I’ve never really learned how to do,” Lee said. “And, on the other hand, Tony is trying to do the Korean way, of showing respect and trying to understand the culture.”

In just over two Major League seasons, Lee has notched a .271 batting average to go along with 12 home runs and 73 RBI in 808 at-bats over 216 total games played. However, he's really just starting taking off this season as his role with the team has evolved.

Becoming comfortable in America

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) stands on deck during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Vitello not only expressed his support of Lee, but he has shown it as well. He took an offseason trip to Korea with the player andshortstop Willy Adames and has encouraged a multi-cultural locker room. For an Asian player in a foreign land, that's been an important aspect in the emerging outfielder's growth.

“He’s stronger and healthier than he’s ever been in San Francisco,” Vitello said. “So on top of having good bat-to-ball skills, he’s able to drive the ball, too.”

The Post story was fascinating and eye-opening, as Lee truly opened up about the type of adjustments he has made, while giving an illumination of a player some fans still don't know a lot about. As he continues to play well, he has the chance to ba special member of the franchise in the eyes of the fan base, as well as a wonderful representative of international baseball synergy.