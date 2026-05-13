Giants prospect Jhonny Level has made huge strides in the Minors in 2026

The San Francisco Giants have a plethora of young players in their farm system playing several positions, but the shortstop spot is the most promising. At least three organizational up-and-comers that are showing promise - Jesuar Gonzales, Luis Hernandez, and Johnny Level all share that infield position and all are on the team's list of its top five prospects.

They are all incredibly young, with Level being the oldest at 19. He's also the one who is expected to make the biggest strides in 2026. He made his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2024 before making the jump to the Arizona Complex League, where he batted .288 with an .868 OPS, nine home runs and 17 stolen bases over 58 games

Last year, he played 89 games for Single-A San Jose, hitting .269 with 12 home runs, 50 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. The slick-fielding switch-hitter returned to SJ to start 2026. However, he's likely to have a chance to reach as far as Triple-A before the season if he continues to progress at his current pace.

That's one way to raise your OPS to an even 1.000 on the year!



After a three-run homer, @SFGiants No. 4 prospect Jhonny Level (@SJGiants) ranks 2nd in the Single-A Cal League in total bases (66). pic.twitter.com/Wuoliy5QmP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 8, 2026

“It’s hard to start any better than how he has,” Giants senior director of player development Kyle Haines said. “He's a really good player. It's just been great that he's able to showcase how dynamic he can be in stretches. What he's doing is not sustainable. The ebbs and flows of the season happen."

"But I think I’m just happy for him that his hard work and competitiveness are coming out in the results, and he's getting the attention that he deserves, so to speak. I think sometimes he gets lost in some of these talks. This guy's one of the best players in Minor League Baseball, and I'm glad that he's able to show it.”

Level dreams of one day being a Giant

When discussing his career thus far as well as his status with the franchise, Level is upbeat and open about how much the game means to him. He has stated that even as a young child in Venezuela, he envisioned the day he would eventually make it to The Show.

“When I was 12, I joined a baseball academy in Venezuela,” Level said in Spanish. “That’s where I started to realize that [my dreams] were going to happen and I really did have talent.”

“I had dreamed of that since I was a kid, so it was really special. I had my entire family there with me [on signing day]. It was a great experience.”