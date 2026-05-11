The Giant organization's best prospects are still at least two years away

With the recent call-up of San Francisco Giants sensation Bryce Eldridge, fans are getting a glimpse of the future. Somewhere across the horizon of the Bay, you can almost see the future on its way. However, for a franchise in need of a talent transplant, that future is likely further away than you might think.

The Giants' organization has traditionally been known for eschewing the farm system over high-priced superstars, often leveraging their best minor league talent to make trade deadline moves. Such is the downfall of success. Having it today can often mean you have to sacrifice it later, especially in the world of sports.

Because of the huge shift in the team's recent fortunes, the team's developmental system has ome into focus for a couple of very different reasons: They have a lot of talent, but it's mostly made up of young players. And by 'young' meaning, they may not make the roster until as late as 2029.

Giants have hope for the (distant) future

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Bryce Eldridge (8) reacts after hitting a one run home run against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

With Bryce Eldridge leading the way, the team should have a cornerstone player to build upon. Even at just 21 years old, scouts have already tabbed him as a franchise player someday down the road. The 6'7" first baseman with the power stroke at the plate was tearing it up in Triple-A. He's gotten off to a slow start in The Show thus far, hitting just .143 in 15 at-bats. More trips to the plate will surely remedy that figure as the season shakes out.

In the system, several someday stars are waiting to join Eldridge, but they have to marinate in the minors for just a little longer. Names like 18-year-old shortstop Josuar Gonzalez, shortstop Luis Hernandez (17), shortstop Jhonny Level (19), and Gavin Kilen (22) round out the top five of the organization's waiting prospects.

That means, if the Giants go for a full rebuild, they will be asking San Francisco fans to wait a full two years before they can be considered serious contenders again. Currently, Kilen is the only one who has a realistic chance of reaching the big leagues, and it's largely due to his faster track following a college career at Tennessee.

Of course, with the team's substantial capacity to spend, the team could go with a 'reverse fire sale', mortgaging all of that future stock for a chance to simply win again. Whatever route they choose has potentially huge risks involved, so the way this minor league system is handled over the next year+ will be an indicator of what course the Giants will steer their ship.