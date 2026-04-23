Giants snap Ohtani's on-base streak in 3-0 victory over the Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants always relish a chance to gain a win against their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Thursday's 3-0 victory was no different. And while it's been tough to get a leg up on the two-time defending World Champions the past several years, the Giants got to one-up up their chief agitators in an 'icing-on-top' kind of way

Catcher Patrick Bailey's three-run homer was all San Fran needed after getting another great start in this series. Righahnder Tyler Mahle was sensational, holding the Dodgers scoreless over seven innings while only allowing three hits and striking out five. En route to his first win of the young season, he also held superstar Shohei Ohtani off base, as did the Giants' relievers. It would mark the first time in 53 games played that the best player in the game was kept off the basepaths.

Shohei Ohtani’s 53-game on-base streak was snapped as the Dodgers fell 3-0 to the Giants pic.twitter.com/csyLP2Gzpp — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2026

Undaunted, Ohtani accepted the end of his streak and vowed to go back to work on the next one:

“I’m focused, as a leadoff hitter, to get on base. As long as I feel good overall, the result will follow. It hasn’t been the case (lately).” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, later adding, “The season’s not over, and I could start another streak and that would be great.”

Giants have fared well against the Dodgers

Apr 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) reacts after a second home run hit by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Following two straight wins over their in-state rivals, the Giants will look to close out the set today woth a sweep of LA. For a team that most people were ready to throw dirt on and declare expired for the season a week ago, they've played inspired, winning baseball in their lst two games. Perhaps there's just something about seeing all that blue that gives them extra motivation.

The Giants are now 11-13 and inching closer to the .500 mark after a rough start, while the Dodgers remain one of MLB's best teams at 16-8. The two teams will wrap things up this afternoon, when Logan Webb (2-2, 5.40 ERA) takes the mound against the LA's Tyler Glasnow, who is 2-0, with a 3.24 ERA in 2026. Game time is set for 12:45 PM PT.