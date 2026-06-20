Giants Star Willy Adames Reaches Career Milestone with Hit Against Marlins

The first inning of Friday’s game was good to the San Francisco Giants and shortstop Willy Adames.

After the Marlins took an early lead in the first inning, Adames led off the second inning with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Daniel Susac to tie the game at 1-1.

That was the only run the Giants got that inning, but Adames walked away with a career milestone in his first at-bat — his 1,000th career hit.

Willy Adames’ 1,000th Career Hit

Adames put himself among a select group of players with the hit. A check at baseball-reference.com showed that the player at No. 1,000 in career hits is Hank Severeid, who had 1,245 hits in his career. Adames is 245 hits outside of being among the top 1,00 players in the game in the category. More than 23,000 people have played at least one game in the Majors. It’s high company.

Adames entered the game with 66 hits and with a slash of .229/.274/.434, along with 13 home runs and 31 RBI. He’s been chipping away at this milestone since he made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

In that debut season he had 80 hits in 85 games, signaling how important he would become to the Marlins. He played in 152 games in 2019 and had 135 hits, followed by 48 hits in 2020 when he played 54 games and helped the Rays reach the World Series during the COVID-19 shortened campaign.

In 2021 he was on the move. At midseason the Rays traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers and he combined to notch 130 hits for those two teams and finished 16th in National League MVP voting as he batted .285 for the Brewers For the next three seasons, he was a huge part of Milwaukee’s success.

In 2022 he finished the season with 134 hits and batted .238 and then followed that with 120 hits and a .217 batting average in 2023. Then, in 2024, he put together his best overall season at the best time — the final season before he hit free agency.

In 2024 he slashed .251/.331/.462 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI, with the last two career highs. He also had a career-high 153 hits and was 10th in NL MVP voting. That was enough to interest the Giants in signing him to a long-term deal that was the largest given to anyone in franchise history.

He struggled in his first year with the Giants, as he slashed .225/.318/.421 but hit 30 home runs, becoming the first Giant in 20 years to hit 30 or more home runs with the franchise for the entire season.