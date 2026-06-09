Where to Watch Giants vs. Nationals as San Francisco Tries to Avoid Series Loss

Just 24 hours ago, the baseball faithful in San Francisco were filled with optimism. Fresh off a series win against the Chicago Cubs, the team couldn't have been flying higher. Momentum was on its side. Absolutely nothing could go wrong. And then the Washington Nationals stepped onto the field at Oracle Park and threw those vibes straight into McCovey Cove.

Blowing a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth is never fun. Having that lead blown after Logan Webb, who was due for a spectacular performance, delivered an absolute gem is even more heartbreaking. The beauty of baseball is that the sun will rise tomorrow, meaning that there's another opportunity waiting just around the corner.

That's exactly what the San Francisco Giants are getting on Tuesday night in Game 2 against the Nationals. Win, and the vibes that left with the team in Chicago are still very much in the equation. Lose, and everything will seem lost.

Perhaps that's a bit overdramatic, but the point remains that the Giants can ill afford to drop a series at this juncture. Every contest is important, including the one tonight at Oracle Park.

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday night's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups and injury updates.

How to Watch Giants vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. PDT

Where: Oracle Park — San Francisco, California

TV: Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area; Nationals — Nationals.TV

Radio: Giants — KNBR 680, 1510 AM KSFN; Nationals — WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Pitching Matchups

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Adrian Houser. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giants: RHP Adrian Houser (2-5, 5.49 ERA) vs. Nationals: LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 3.54 ERA)

If Adrian Houser is able to match what Webb did last night, then the Giants will most definitely beat the Nationals. Simple as that, right?

Well, not so much.

Houser's 12 starts so far this season haven't been great. He possesses a measly 5.49 ERA over 60 2/3 innings, allowing 72 hits — 10 of which have been homers — over that stretch. He's struck out 40 but also walked 24.

In his last effort against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 4, Houser delivered 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. While the Giants were able to win that game 12-9, it still wasn't the type of outing that exudes confidence heading into tonight's crucial contest. Add in the fact that he hasn't gotten through the fifth inning in his last three starts, and it's safe to assume that Houser just isn't feeling it at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Nationals will counter with young lefty Andrew Alvarez. The 26-year-old from Anaheim has made just one start so far this season — a 4 2/3-inning effort that saw him allow just one run against the Miami Marlins on June 3 —, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't been impressive. He's frequently given the Nationals length out of the bullpen, and while he probably won't throw eight innings, he most definitely can give the Giants trouble in the early going.

Giants Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), LF Heliot Ramos (right quad strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Tyler Mahle (left hamstring strain), LHP Matt Gage (right knee inflammation).

60-day injured list: RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery), RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP José Buttó (right arm surgery), LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain), OF Jared Oliva (left wrist hamate fracture), RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain).