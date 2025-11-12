Assessing Logan Martin as he Joins Giants After Mason Black Trade

The San Francisco Giants designated Mason Black for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. But they were able to turn him into something.

Black was traded to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, per his MLB.com player page. The return for Black, who pitched in 10 Major League games in two seasons, was Kansas City Royals minor league prospect Logan Martin. The 24-year-old right-hander was assigned to High-A Eugene.

Black will now try and win a starting job with the Kansas City Royals. Martin will continue his ascent in the minor leagues in the hope of breaking through with the Giants.

Assessing New Giants Prospect Logan Martin

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Martin was the Royals’ 12th round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Kentucky. He was dropped into Kansas City’s system right away, as he pitched in the Arizona Complex League and with Class A Columbia, where he didn’t factor in a decision in four games (two starts), with a 2.25 ERA, 12 strikeouts and three walks in eight innings.

He pitched all of 2024 with Columbia, where he started 17 of his 25 appearances and went 4-3 with a 3.62 ERA. He struck out 97 and walked 32 in 102 innings. Batters hit just .223 against him. That earned him a promotion to High-A Quad Cities in 2025.

With Quad Cities batters hit the same exact average against him — .223. But his performance improved, with an 8-4 record and a 3.45 ERA in 22 starts, his first season as a full-time starter. He struck out 78 and walked 36 in 91.1 innings.

Martin has never been considered a Top 30 prospect for the Royals. But his considerable progress puts him on track to join San Francisco’s Double-A affiliate in Richmond in 2026 and its Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento in 2027.

Black ends his Giants career with a 1-5 record and a 6.47 ERA in 10 games (eight starts). He made the bulk of those appearances in 2024, when he went 1-5 with a 6.44 ERA. He pitched in one game in 2025. He has 36 strikeouts and 15 walks in 40.1 innings.

Black was the Giants’ third-round pick in 2021 out of Lehigh. In four minor-league seasons he went 18-29 with a 4.32 ERA. He had 492 strikeouts and 189 walks in 439.1 innings. For three straight minor league seasons he was considered one of the Giants’ Top 10 prospects per Baseball America (subscription required).

