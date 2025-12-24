Giants Rising Prospect Jacob Bresnahan’s Breakthrough Tied to Key Metric

In 2024 was unsettling for Jacob Bresnahan, then 2025 gave him stability in the San Francisco Giants system. And it showed.

Bresnahan, a left-handed pitcher out of Sumner, Wash., was the return from Cleveland when the Giants traded them pitcher Alex Cobb. Bresnahan was Cleveland’s 13th round pick in 2023. Just 20 years old, the former prep star still has plenty of room to grow. His first two trips around minor league baseball didn’t prove much. But the arm talent was enough to keep him in the Giants’ Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.

But, in 2025, his first full season in the Giants’ system, everything clicked and while many of his numbers looked great, this one metric shows just how productive he can be once he gets to the Majors.

Jacob Bresnahan’s Key Stat

Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Bresnahan dominated at Class-A San Jose in 2025, as he went 9-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 22 starts. He struck out 124 and walked 43 in 93 innings, as he allowed just 32 runs (27 earned) and two home runs. Giving up just two home runs in 93 innings is impressive.

But so is this data point, as reported by MLB.com, which picked a key statistic from each team’s farm system tied to a star prospect. Bresnahan’s strikeout rate was 32.5%. It was one of the most impressive rates in the minors. That strikeout rate was third best among left-handed minor leaguers who threw at least 90 innings in 2025.

As MLB.com pointed out, had Bresnahan had the innings to qualify for the California League’s leaderboard, he would have led in ERA (2.61), WHIP (1.18) and opponent batting average (.201). He was a Cal State pitcher of the week twice and a pitcher of the month once.

Bresnahan had nothing more than a quick cup of coffee with the Guardians after he was drafted in 2023. He pitched in three games with their Arizona Complex League team and went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in four innings, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks against three strikeouts.

In 2024, the season of the trade, his overall numbers didn’t look great either. He went 1-7 with a 5.04 ERA in 19 starts. He struck out 87 and walked 35 in 69.2 innings. In his seven starts at San Jose, his ERA soared to 10.98 as he allowed 25 runs (24 earned) in 19.2 innings.

Bresnahan still has a way to go to reach the Majors. Starting him at either High-A Euguene or Double-A Richmond seems likely coming out of spring training. But the promise he showed last season can’t be ignored — nor can it be traded away.

Recommended Articles