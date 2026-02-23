Bob Melvin Reveals What He Thinks About Giants Replacement Tony Vitello

The San Francisco Giants needed a steady hand after firing Gabe Kapler in 2023. They found that in Bob Melvin — for two seasons.

The long-time manager, who guided the Athletics to multiple playoff berths, who also managed in Seattle, Arizona and San Diego, went 161-163 in two seasons. Hired by former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, new PBO Buster Posey extended Melvin’s contract by a year late in the 2025 season before he let him go after the season.

It was a curious move, especially after aggressive personnel moves to bring in shortstop Willy Adames and Rafael Devers. It got more curious after Posey went against the grain for Melvin’s replacement — Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello.

It didn’t take long for Melvin to land in pro baseball again and he opened up about his replacement in a recent article.

Bob Melvin on Tony Vitello

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Melvin was just hired by the Athletics to be the franchise’s special assistant to baseball operations. The San Francisco Standard’s (subscription required) John Shea caught up to him on a variety of topics, the most notable of which was what he thought about his replacement.

“It makes sense that Buster wants somebody who can be around for a while and grow with,” Melvin said. “I totally understood that part. I wish him the best. It seems he’s going to be a really good fit for that team based on what I’m hearing. The guy’s got a great track record, did a lot of great things very quickly at Tennessee, knows the game really well, seems like he’s well spoken. It’s a good hire.”

Melvin had his biggest success with the Bay Area’s former Oakland Athletics, where he managed from 2011-21. The franchise moved to Sacramento before the 2025 season and is now known simply as the Athletics. With the franchise he went 853-764 and led it to three AL West titles and six playoff berths. The Athletics never got past the ALDS under Melvin.

He never managed in a World Series. But he took the Arizona Diamondbacks to the NLCS in 2007, where they lost to the Colorado Rockies. He’s been one of the game’s most successful managers, with a record of 1,678-1,588 with eight career playoff appearances.

As a player, Melvin played 10 seasons in the Majors, including a stretch with the Giants from 1986-88. He also played for Detroit, Baltimore, Kansas City, Boston, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. He was a lifetime .233 hitter with 35 homer runs and 121 RBI.