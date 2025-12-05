California Native Mike Marjama Announces Hiring by Giants on Social Media

The San Francisco Giants haven’t announced Mike Marjama as a new coach. So Marjama took care of it himself.

Marjama, a 36-year-old California native who played briefly for the Seattle Mariners, went on X (formerly Twitter) recently to announce that he’s joined the San Francisco Giants in a coaching capacity. His X bio now says San Francisco Giants player development. It’s not clear if it will be on the Major League staff or the minor league staff. But he was part of the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A coaching staff in 2025.

He was the hitting coach for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, which won the Triple-A national championship earlier this season after beating the Las Vegas Aviators in a winner-take-all showdown after they won the International League title.

Mike Marjana’s Return to California

New Threads for 2026 - Let’s go, @SFGiants!



I am forever grateful to the Miami Marlins for giving me the opportunity to live my dream these past few years. Winning the Triple-A National Championship was unforgettable, but what I’ll cherish most are the lifelong relationships and… pic.twitter.com/IdgBsGRmlw — Mike Marjama (@mikemarjama) December 3, 2025

In his message, he thanked the Marlins for helping to boost his coaching career, as he joined the franchise in 2023 as a minor league hitting coach. But he could not contain his excitement to join the organization he was a fan of growing up.

“As a kid from Northern California, I grew up watching the greats of this historic franchise,” he wrote. “I spent countless hours mimicking their moves in neighborhood pickup games and sitting on the edge of my seat as Kruk [Mike Krukow] and Kuip [Duane Kuiper] called some of the best moments of my childhood.”

Marjama played his high school baseball at Granite Bay, Calif., and parlayed that into a collegiate career that started at Sacramento City College. After his second season at Sac City, he was named a Northwoods League All-Star while playing for the La Crosse Loggers in the Northwoods League.

He transferred to Long Beach State and played third base in 2011. He also spent time with the Orleans Firebirds in the famed Cape Cod Baseball League. The Chicago White Sox selected him in the 23rd round of the 2011 MLB draft.

He spent four years in the White Sox organization before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 for a player to be named later or cash. He played more than two years in the Rays’ organization without a promotion before he was dealt again, this time to the Seattle Mariners in August of 2017.

He finally made his MLB debut with Seattle later in 2017. By then he had transitioned to catcher and made the opening day roster due to an injury. He was sent back to Triple-A in April and he retired in July. He finished with a .167 batting average in 15 games with a home run and an RBI.

