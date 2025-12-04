Giants Face Tense Rule 5 Draft with Three Top Prospects Unprotected

The San Francisco Giants have a solid farm system. But they can’t hang onto all of them, and the theory will be tested at the Rule 5 draft next week at the MLB winter meetings.

When the Rule 5 deadline passed, the Giants left three prospects unprotected that were listed among the Top 35 players that could be taken in the Rule 5 draft by Baseball America (subscription required).

Those prospects are right-handed pitcher Tyler Vogel, left-handed pitcher Jack Choate and right-handed pitcher Will Bednar.

San Francisco Giants Prospects That Could Be Picked

General view of San Francisco Giants caps and gloves during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Vogel was a 12th round pick out of Jacksonville in 2022 and is Rule 5 eligible because he’s been a pro baseball player for four years after signing his contract after his 19th birthday. He pitched at three different affiliates, including Triple-A Sacramento, and he went a combined 7-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 40 relief appearances, with nine saves in nine chances. If he’s selected, he could be a future closer.

Scouts at Baseball America highlighted his 25.4% strikeout rate, his 10.2% walk rate and 45.3% ground ball rate. But he’s only pitched 18 innings at Sacramento and likely won’t be ready for the Majors until late 2026.

Choate was also a 2022 draft pick out of college, but he played at Division II Assumption. He needs more time to get to the Majors, which may keep other teams from selecting him. He went 4-6 with a 3.51 ERA in 2025, pitching mostly with Double-A Richmond. He pitched 102.1 innings in 29 games (24 starts) and struck out 123 and walked 51. He held batters to a .247 batting average.

Bednar was the Giants’ first-round pick in 2021 out of Mississippi State. He finally got to Sacramento last season, though he only pitched in two games. So, any team selecting him will probably need to give him one more year in the minors. In 38 relief appearances he went 2-3 with a 5.68 ERA with three holds and a save two chances. San Francisco sees him as a reliever now. Will that help or hurt his Rule 5 draft chances?

A prospective suitor for any of the Giants’ prospects must have an open spot on the 40-man roster. If he’s selected, that team must roster the selection on the 40-man immediately and pay the Giants $100,000.

The player must remain on the MLB roster the entire season but can be moved to the IL for legitimate injuries. If that player isn’t kept at any point in 2026, he must be put on waivers, and any team can pick him up — but that team must assume the Rule 5 responsibilities. If he clears waivers, he must be offered back to the Giants for $50,000. If the Giants don’t want him, then he becomes a free agent.

San Francisco is gambling that teams that have 40-man spots won’t want to go to the trouble of selecting any of their prospects.

Recommended Articles