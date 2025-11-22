Giants’ Andrew Knizner Move Puts Heat on Buster Posey to Help Patrick Bailey

The San Francisco Giants are comfortable with Patrick Bailey at center. They should be uncomfortable with what’s behind him.

On Friday, the Giants made their catching situation murkier by designating potential backup Andrew Knizner for assignment. The Giants made the move to clear space for outfielder Joey Weimer, who was acquired in a trade earlier on Friday.

Knizner played in 33 games for San Francisco last year and slashed .221/.299/.299 with a home run and five RBI. It didn’t come close to approaching his best season in 2023, when he slashed .241/.288/.424 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI. But it helped spell Bailey and it was a solid move after the team suffered injuries behind Bailey.

If Knizner clears waivers, the Giants will probably try to outright him to Triple-A Sacramento. As a fifth-year veteran, he can refuse the assignment and likely well. He can probably find a taker in free agency. So, the Giants saved some arbitration cash. But, they’re now in a pickle when it comes to a competent backup for Bailey in 2026.

Giants Options Behind Patrick Bailey at Catcher

The Giants’ only other catcher on the 40-man roster in Jesus Rodriguez. Signed out of Venezuela by the New York Yankees, he was in their system since he was 17 years old in 2019. The Giants got him as part of the return in the Camilo Doval trade, along with pitcher Trystan Vrieling, third baseman Parks Harber and pitcher Carlos De La Rosa.

Rodriguez boasts some intriguing numbers at the plate. He’s been a .300 hitter or better in each of his four minor league seasons. In 2025 with three affiliates, including Triple-A Sacramento, he slashed .307/.393/.403 with seven home runs and 59 RBI. He hasn’t shown significant power, but it has picked up. He has 32 career minor league home runs in six seasons, and 26 have come since 2023.

The downside is that Rodriguez hasn’t caught a Major League game yet. The Giants received a near-MLB ready catcher as part of the return for Doval and he’ll likely be given every chance to back up Bailey in 2026. Rodriguez is the No. 15 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline and the only catcher on the list. San Francisco will seek veteran help, too.

That’s where it gets tricky. The pool of veterans on the free agent market is thin. The top of the market is J.T. Realmuto and he is still a starter in the eyes of most teams. San Francisco could court veterans like Victor Caratini, Danny Jansen and Christian Vázquez to compete with Rodriguez to back up Bailey. All three are over 30 but had a bWAR of at least 1.0 last season.

Other names include Reese McGuire, Gary Sanchez and the recently non-tendered Johan Heim. The Giants are fortunate they have Bailey. But he does have an injury history and finding a competent backup is key this offseason.

