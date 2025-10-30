Giants Can Solve Second Base Issues by Signing All-Star Free Agent Infielder
The San Francisco Giants have their future locked in at three of their four infield positions.
Matt Champan will be the third baseman for the next several years. Willy Adames is under a long-term deal to play shortstop. First base could be a tandem, but the Giants have identified it — superstar Rafael Devers or top prospect Bryce Eldridge. Either could be the designated hitter.
Second base is an issue. Four different players spent at least 10 games there in 2025, including Tyler Fitzgerald (69), Christian Koss (47), Casey Schmitt (53) and Brett Wisely (16). The offensive numbers were lacking. Koss was the only one that batted better than .250. Schmitt was the only one that hit more than 10 home runs.
San Francisco could use more slug, average and defense at a position that has bedeviled them for a couple of years. An American League All-Star is a free agent and, according to The Athletic (subscription required), he could be a fit for the Giants — Gleyber Torres.
Why Gleyber Torres to the Giants?
The New York Yankees moved on from Torres after the 2024 season, in part because they had traded for Jazz Chisholm Jr., who they intended to play at second base. His market was at an ebb and Torres opted to do something unusual for a player hitting free agency the first time. He accepted a one-year, $15 million deal with Detroit with the intention of hitting the market again this offseason for a multi-year deal.
It worked out. He made the American League All-Star team for the third time, as he slashed .256/.358/.387 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI. His 2.9 bWAR matched his 2.9 from 2022 and from 2019, when he made the All-Star team for the second time. After the season he revealed he played most of the second half with a sports hernia and has undergone surgery. He should be healthy for spring training.
The Tigers used him as a leadoff hitter. The Giants don’t need him to lead off, but he can move into a table-setting spot and help give San Francisco’s power hitters — namely Chapman, Adames and Devers — opportunities to drive him home. His 162-game splits are rock-solid — a slash of .264/.337/.433 with 24 home runs and 81 RBI. Those kinds of numbers would be right at home in Oracle Park.
His defensive number are below average, and his Baseball Savant numbers bear that out. He was minus-5 (12th percentile) in outs above average and 76.2 (ninth percentile) in arm strength. But there was a level of improvement. After leading the Majors in errors in 2023 (15) and 2024 (18), he only had five errors in 134 games at second base in 2025.
The Athletic projects that Torres could get a four-year deal worth $52 million. The Giants wouldn’t have to break the bank based on that and could still use Fitzgerald as a super-utility infielder. It’s a signing worth exploring for San Francisco this offseason.