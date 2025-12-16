Giants Have Huge Objection to Overcome in Ketel Marte Trade Pursuit

Ketel Marte has become one of the most-pursued names on the trade market. The San Francisco Giants have shown their interest.

But there’s a huge obstacle to overcome, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (subscription required).

He filed a story on Monday detailing that the Arizona Diamondbacks’ two-year, $40 million deal with pitcher Merrill Kelly doesn’t impact Arizona’s plans for Marte. There is still a market to trade him, and the D-backs are still willing.

Per Rosenthal, Arizona is on the clock. Marte earns his 10-5 rights on the 10th day of the regular season. That’s 10 years in the Majors and five years with the same team. At that point, Marte can refuse a trade to any team.

For now, he can only refuse a trade to five teams. And that presents a problem for San Francisco.

The Giants’ Hurdle in Ketel Marte Pursuit

Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Marte signed a six-year, $116 million deal with Arizona before the start of the 2024 season. His representation negotiated a limited no-trade list for Marte. The five teams on the list are the Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. That means that Marte can refuse any trade to those five teams. It also means that he can waive the no-trade, if the D-backs and the trade partner can convince him to do so.

It presents a problem for the Giants. Players that negotiate those clauses have their reasons. The Athletics and the Pirates are understandable, given how rarely the two franchise have contended of late. The Yankees and the Cardinals are franchises with long histories that are considered great baseball towns. The Giants are the only team on the list that is in the Diamondbacks’ division, so perhaps that had something to do with it.

Marte made his MLB debut in Seattle, and two seasons later was traded to the Diamondbacks. Perhaps the desert air just agrees with him?

San Francisco could put together a deal that would lure Marte and get him to waive the no-trade clause. But a deal like this might require the Giants to kick in more than they bargained for. Arizona may want top prospect and first baseman Bryce Eldridge in return to get Marte to waive the no-trade clause. San Francisco has plans for Eldridge and may not want to part with him, even for someone that could settle the second base issue.

Adding Marte to an infield with first baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Champan is enticing. But the no-trade clause means the D-backs can force the Giants to pay more to make it happen.

Recommended Articles