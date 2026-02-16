Giants Fan Hits Bryce Eldridge up with ‘6-7 Craze’ Joke About His Height

Few people are going to miss San Francisco Giants prospect Bryce Eldridge. After all, he towers over most baseball players.

The first baseman and designated hitter, who is just 21 years old, is poised to earn a spot on the opening day roster when the Giants host the New York Yankees in the Bay Area next month. The Vienna, Va., prep product is 6-foot-7, making him a more than ideal height to play first base. Additionally, as a left-handed hitter, his swing fits well into the Giants’ home at Oracle Park.

It's surprising then that the viral “6-7” craze hadn't caught up to Eldridge yet. But to be fair to the slugger, it only became a thing after baseball season ended. So, as Eldridge signed autographs for Giants fans during your recent workout, at least one fan reminded them of the viral craze that ties into his height.

“This is 6-7! This is 6-7!” said one fan as Eldridge signed a baseball, in video taken by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin on X (formerly Twitter).

The 6-7 Craze Explained

Bryce Eldridge signing some autographs for fans who’ve got 6-7 jokes for him pic.twitter.com/InENy3dRMB — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) February 15, 2026

The 6-7 craze started last year with a viral TikTok trend that was the product of LaMelo Ball, who plays in the NBA. To refer to his height, which is 6-foot-7, he used a lyric in a rap song by the artist Skrilla. The lyric highlighted the phrase “6-7.”

It became hugely popular among kids and teenagers and became a viral trend. Notably, at college basketball games attended by large groups of students, they would go crazy when either team scored 67 points and raised their hands up and down in the air.

The only craze the giants want from Eldridge is a potential run at National League rookie of the year. To do that, he'll likely have to emulate the numbers that he posted in the minor leagues in 2025, when he overcame a spring training injury to work his way back up to Triple-A Sacramento. In 102 minor-league games he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI.

San Francisco promoted him in September and gave them a handful of games to get a head start on next season. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter, and the plan this season is for him to share time with Rafael Devers at both spots. In his small sample size in the Majors, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI.

Because of his short service time, Eldridge remains the Giants’ No. 1 overall prospect. But, assuming he makes the opening day roster and plays regularly, he will graduate from prospect rankings sometime in April. San Francisco hopes they never have to send them back to the minors.

