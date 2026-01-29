How Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Can Boost Giants Draft Hopes in 2027

The San Francisco Giants appear committed to using Bryce Eldridge in any way they can in 2026.

The former first-round pick made his Major League debut last September. Even as San Francisco dealt with several overtures to trade him, the idea is to have Eldridge and Rafael Devers time-share at first base and at designated hitter. That allows the Giants to keep both players in their lineup every day.

To make that work Eldridge will have to show off the bat that makes him one of the game’s top emerging power hitters. That would help the Giants as they try to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers — and potentially help the franchise in the 2027 MLB Draft.

How Bryce Eldridge Can Help Giants 2027 MLB Draft

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Eldridge has the potential to help the Giants get what is called the Prospect Promotion Incentive pick. This is an opportunity created to reward teams that develop their own players. To qualify, a player like must accrue at least 172 days of MLB service in 2026. His call-up last year gives him a bit of a head start. But he still needs to be on the opening day roster.

He further qualifies because he is considered a rookie by service time and is considered a Top 100 prospect by two of three ranking services (Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and ESPN).

Then, he’ll need to do one of two things in the early stages of his career — either win the National League Rookie of the Year award or place in the Top 3 in NL MVP voting before he qualifies for arbitration.

Two recent examples include Atlanta’s Drake Baldwin, who won the NL Rookie of the Year award and Houston pitcher Hunter Brown, who finished in the Top 3 of AL Cy Young voting.

The reward? Their teams get an extra pick in the first round, usually sandwiched between the end of the first round and the start of the second round, along with any compensatory picks awarded for things like the qualifying offer.

To be in the running for NL Rookie of the Year, Eldridge is going to have to produce like he did in the minor leagues. He’s slashed .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI outside of the Bay Area. In his small sample size in the Majors, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter.

San Francisco called him up because he had proven everything he could in the minors. Last year in 102 minor-league games he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI.

