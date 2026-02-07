Giants Finalize Tony Vitello’s First Coaching Staff Entering Spring Training

While most of the San Francisco Giants’ coaching hires for new manager Tony Vitello had been reported, the franchise finally made the staff official on Friday.

With pitchers and catchers set to report next week to Scottsdale, the Giants posted the 14-member Major League staff to its social media page, including Vitello, a first-time manager whose progress this season will be highly scrutinized.

The Giants opted to promote from within for their base coaches, as Shane Robinson will man first base and Hector Borg will handle third base.

Tony Vitello’s First Coaching Staff

Presenting the full 2026 Major League coaching staff, led by Manager Tony Vitello ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KZ4w3DTnXU — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 6, 2026

The Giants lured two coaches with managerial experience to assist Vitello, who is in his first year of professional baseball in any capacity. Jayce Tingler, who managed the San Diego Padres in 2020-21 will be Vitello’s bench coach. Ron Washington, who managed the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels, leading the former to two American League pennants, will be the infield coach.

Washington required quadruple bypass surgery last summer, which curtailed his time with the Angels to less than two seasons. Vitello will likely lean significantly into the pair’s managerial experience as he acclimates to handling a Major League team after spending the last eight years as one of the college game’s most successful coaches.

Hunter Mense — who was the Toronto Blue Jays’ assistant hitting coach last season — will spend his first year with the Giants as hitting coach. Oscar Bernard will be the assistant hitting coach. Their immediate project will be getting the most out of top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who is expected to play a prominent role offensively in 2026.

Justin Meccage will be the pitching coach. Last season was the Triple-A pitching coach for the Milwaukee Brewers but has coached at the Major League level at Pittsburgh. He’s never led the pitching room at the Major League level. He will be assisted by Christian Wonders and Jesse Chavez, the latter of who will be the bullpen coach. The long-time Major League reliever retired after last season. This is his first coaching job.

The rest of the staff includes director of Major League pitching Frank Anderson, field coordinator and catching coach Alex Burg, quality control coach Taira Uematsu and bullpen catcher Eliezer Zambrano.

Anderson is the only member of the coaching staff that worked with Anderson at Tennessee. Vitello also imported Quentin Eberhardt, who will assist in the Giants’ strength and conditioning group.

