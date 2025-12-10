Giants’ Odds of Landing Great Talent in MLB Draft Goes up After Lottery

The San Francisco Giants got some luck on their side on Tuesday at the MLB winter meetings.

The Giants moved up in the 2026 MLB draft as they jumped into the No. 4 spot. The first six selections of the draft are determined by the lottery. The rest of the first round is determined by record.

San Francisco had a 1.01% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, which went to the Chicago White Sox. But, by landing at No. 4, the Giants could get a shot at a player that will help them in the Majors sooner rather than later.

The Giants haven’t selected this high in the MLB draft since 2018, when they took Joey Bart with the No. 2 overall pick. He made his MLB debut in 2020 and played parts of four seasons for San Francisco before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giants On Clock at No. 4

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Giants had former player and current vice president of player development Randy Winn represent them at the draft. Turns out he was a bit of good luck.

“Drafting is hard, but we’re definitely excited to be picking so early in the Draft,” Winn said to MLB.com. “It’s been a while since I believe we’ve drafted this high. We’ve got some time, we’ve got some work to do ahead of us."

The draft can be somewhat of a crapshoot when it comes to when a player will be ready. But in recent years the No. 4 selection has turned out to be a good one. In 2024, the Athletics selected Nick Kurtz out of Wake Forest. The first baseman made his MLB debut in 2025, was named the American League rookie of the year and won an AL Silver Slugger. He slashed .290/.383/.619 with 36 home runs and 86 RBI.

In 2023, the Texas Rangers took Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford at No. 4 overall. He rocketed through Texas’ minor league system in a half-season and got to Triple-A Round Rock by the end of the season. In 2024, he made the Rangers’ opening-day roster and has been their starting left fielder for the last two seasons. In two seasons he’s slashed .247/.335/.423 with 38 home runs and 136 RBI.

San Francisco’s last three first-round selections have all been in the teens. Last July the Giants selected shortstop Gavin Kilen out of the University of Tennessee at No. 13 overall. His former head coach, Tony Vitello, is now the Giants manager.

In 2024, San Francisco selected outfielder James Tibbs III with the No. 13 overall pick. The Florida State University product was traded to Boston in June in the Rafael Devers deal. He was later traded to the Los Angele Dodgers.

In 2023, the Giants drafted Vienna (Va.), infielder Bryce Eldridge at No. 17 overall. Eldridge is a Top 100 prospect, the Giants’ No. 1 prospect and made his MLB debut in September. As the winter meetings continue in Orlando, there are teams trying to pry him away via trade. The Giants see him as a tandem player with Devers at first base and designated hitter in 2026.

