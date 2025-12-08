Analyzing Giants Rookie Bryce Eldridge’s Trade Status at Winter Meetings

There is a tendency to think about the now and not the later in pro sports. The San Francisco Giants, like most franchises, try to balance the two.

But a midseason trade threw the later out of whack. The Giants dealt for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers in June, a deal designed to bolster their lineup. Then one of the best power hitters in the game agreed to do something he wouldn’t agree to do in Boston — learn how to play first base.

Right now, the Giants need that power at that position. But later is now a bit of a problem. Their top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, a tall slugger who made his MLB debut in September, also plays first base.

If Devers continues working at first base, takes to the position and become the full-time starter, what happens to Eldridge? Do the Giants sacrifice the future for Devers, especially when the vet is under contract through 2033? Per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required), dealing Eldridge, per her industry sources, “isn’t off the table.” So what does that mean?

Assessing a Bryce Eldridge Trade

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The MLB winter meetings are all about assessing value. President of baseball operations Buster Posey will spend the week assessing what he has and what he could acquire. He’ll also spend time assessing whether dealing Eldridge would be worth the return.

When one hears “isn’t off the table,” in baseball terms it’s clear. Eldridge could be traded — for the right price and only Posey knows that price.

The reality is Posey has no need to trade Eldridge at this point. In his MLB audition in September, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter. Their first-round pick in 2023 quickly rose through the minor leagues and showed an exceptional power profile. In 102 minor-league games in 2025 he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI.

Posey and his new manager, Tony Vitello, have the leeway to shuffle the chairs on the deck. Devers was a third baseman in Boston. When the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, he grudgingly moved to DH. Asking him to move to first was a bridge too far and led to the trade. But Devers is a hitter in his prime. He finished the season with a .252/.372/.479 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI.

Devers and Eldridge can both DH and play first base. The Giants could time-share the pair in the field to preserve wear and tear. There’s also no guarantee Eldridge will make the team in 2026, though he’ll be given every chance. Devers’ track record and Eldridge’s promise would be a formidable tandem.

Eldridge is a Top 100 prospect in the game. That’s currency in potential trades like this. It means Posey can demand something he needs, something of value, instead of just setting for something. What does he need? A starting pitcher? More relief help? A better defensive outfielder with some power? Eldridge, in the right package, could deliver any of that.

That’s the key — the right package. Posey has no need to settle for something to appease Devers. He’s happy in San Francisco and played 29 games at first base. Eldridge can’t demand playing time, but his talent requires it. Only the right trade package should spur Posey into action, especially if the action comes to him.

That’s why Eldridge “isn’t off the table” and why odds are he won’t be dealt anytime soon — unless a suitor gives Posey what he wants.

Recommended Articles