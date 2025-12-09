Buster Posey Has High Praise for Giants Prospect Bryce Eldridge’s Future

It doesn’t take much to get the MLB hot stove cooking, especially when it comes to one of the best prospects in baseball.

Bryce Eldridge is the San Francisco Giants’ No. 1 prospect, and he made his MLB debut late last season. At the start of the season, he was considered the future at first base. But, in June, president of baseball operations Buster Posey executed an aggressive trade for Boston Red Sos slugger Rafael Devers. It came with the stipulation that Devers would attempt to move to first base, something he resisted in Boston.

To some, that makes Eldridge trade bait. On Monday, during the first day of the MLB winter meetings, Eldridge was connected to at least two teams as a trade possibility — Boston and Seattle — by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser (subscription required).

Posey doesn’t see it that way. In fact, he sees Eldridge as a cornerstone player.

Buster Posey on Bryce Eldridge

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Slusser’s colleague at the Chronicle, Shayna Rubin, reported over the weekend that Eldridge wasn’t “off the table” when it came to a trade. The sub-text is that it would take a great deal to pry the 21-year-old rookie from the Giants.

Posey seemed to reiterate that on the first day of the winter meetings. He told reporters, including NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic, that he’ll always listen on any player. But he appears committed to using Devers and Eldridge as a first base/designated hitter combination in 2026. He even believes in the left-handed hitter’s ability to become a superstar.

“I think he’s got a chance to be one of the biggest impact bats (in MLB) for the next 10-15 years,” Posey said.

That’s high praise considering Eldridge is expected to share time with Devers, who could be considered that kind of player.

Posey isn’t judging Eldridge on his 10-game audition in the Majors, when he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter. He’s basing it on the promise that Eldridge has shown at every level of the minor leagues. In 102 minor-league games in 2025 he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI.

If Eldridge becomes the type of hitter Devers is, the Giants’ offense could be one of the most formidable in baseball. Devers is a hitter in his prime. He finished last season with a .252/.372/.479 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI, despite the midseason trade. The two of them could do major damage, which is why Posey is intent on keeping Eldridge — unless someone makes him a deal he can’t refuse.

Recommended Articles