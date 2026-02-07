How Giants Could Treat Newest International Star Luis Hernandez This Summer

Leo De Vries and Ethan Salas have something in common, something that could impact San Francisco Giants prospect Luis Hernandez this summer.

Hernandez signed the largest signing bonus of any international free agent in January, inking a deal with the franchise for $5 million. Normally, prospects like Hernandez begin their careers in the Dominican Summer League. For most prospects, it’s a comfortable place to start.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But Hernandez is not a typical prospect. It’s why Baseball America (subscription required) recently listed him among 15 prospects listed among those that could debut stateside in 2026 — even though he signed just a month ago.

Luis Hernandez's Path to U.S. Baseball

San Francisco Giants hat and glove. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hernandez isn’t a typical international prospect. First, he’s 17 years old and many prospects are 16 years old. Second, he’s already played in a significant international league, where the Venezuelan-born infielder dominated older pitching.

In Liga Mayor, he slashed .346/.386/.452 while striking out just 11 times in 114 plate appearance. He faced pitching that included former Major League players. It’s the sort of mature plate approach that teams crave but typically takes time to develop. Hernandez may have it now. It’s a reflection of his work with former Major League star Carlos Guillen. He trains players in Venezuela as part of MLB’s trainer partnership program.

It’s worth noting there is risk in bringing him to the U.S. without a year in the DSL. Salas, for instance, was San Diego’s top international signing and he started at Class-A and eventually got to Double-A. He slashed .248/.331/.421 with nine home runs and 41 RBI. But, since then, he’s underperformed and missed most of the 2025 season with an injury. He hasn’t played above Double-A.

De Vries, who signed with the Athletics in 2024, started at Class-A and played 75 games, where he slashed .237/.361/.441 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI. He improved in 2025, playing for three different affiliates and slashing .255/.355/.451 with 15 home runs and 74 RBI. He reached Double-A last year.

San Francisco will have to weigh the reward of bringing him to the U.S. to work with the stateside coaching staff against the risk of his development as a player. The Giants could start him in the Arizona Complex League, a rung up from the DSL, but just below their Class-A affiliate in San Jose.

San Francisco doesn’t have to decide now. But the Giants will certainly have to give it some thought.

Recommended Articles