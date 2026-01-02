Giants Place Risky Bet Tyler Mahle Can Stay Healthy for Entire Season

The San Francisco Giants have seemingly filled out their projected 2026 starting rotation with right-hander Tyler Mahle.

The 31-year-old right-hander and the Giants agreed to a one-year deal on Wednesday, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin on X (formerly Twitter). Terms were disclosed but a physical has reportedly been completed.

That’s an important hurdle, because Mahle’s health is the biggest reason why the Giants’ deal with him is risky.

Tyler Mahle’s Recent Injury History

Mahle had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and needed most of that year to recover and most of the 2024 season to build up to return to the mound. The Texas Rangers signed him before the 2024 season and signed him to a back-loaded two-year, $22 million deal. Mahle received less than $6 million for 2024 and the rest in 2025.

The problem isn’t the Tommy John surgery or the right elbow. He’s proven that he’s fully recovered. It’s the right shoulder that’s the trickier issue.

Mahle was one of baseball’s best starting pitchers through the first three months of the 2025 season. In 14 starts he was 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks in 77 innings. He was on pace for his best season since 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 13-6.

On June 15, the Rangers placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue. Texas hoped he would only miss the 15 days. That turned into nearly three months as he was later diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain. That injury choked off one of the best parts of the Rangers’ rotation.

Mahle did return for a few starts at the end of the season and finished the year with a 6-4 record and a 2.18 ERA.

It wasn’t the first time he had shoulder issues while with the Rangers, either. After he returned from Tommy John surgery in 2024, he made three starts for Texas before he was ultimately shut down with right shoulder tightness.

Mahle did not have any shoulder issues in his MLB career before he arrived in Texas. It’s not clear if his issues were specific to Texas or something he’ll have to deal with as his career continues.

It’s a short-term bet for the Giants. Mahle can be a consistent No. 3 starter alongside Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. He proved that in Texas last season. He can do it again for San Francisco. But he must remain healthy in 2026 to make that a reality.

