Giants to Induct Five World Series Champions to Wall of Fame

The San Francisco Giants have announced their next set of Wall of Fame inductees, and it has a decided World Series feel.

On Aug. 8, the San Francisco Giants announced that they will induct five Giants with World Series title to the Wall of Fame — Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik, Buster Posey, and Pablo Sandoval.

The Wall of Fame includes bronze plaques on the outside of Oracle Park along King Street, which honor three types of players or team personnel — players that spent a minimum of nine seasons with the Giants; five seasons with at least one All-Star Game selection as a Giant; or won at least three World Series titles. The Giants began inducting non-players in 2019.

The quintet will give the Wall of Fame 65 inductees.

Giants Wall of Fame Inductees for 2025

On Saturday, August 8, the #SFGiants will host the club’s next Wall of Fame Ceremony, featuring World Series Champion inductees Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik, Buster Posey, and Pablo Sandoval. pic.twitter.com/R0ROtgxd6t — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 18, 2026

Posey was the catcher for all three World Series teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He is now the president of baseball operations for the team. He was San Francisco’s first round pick in the 2008 MLB draft out of Florida State.

He played his entire season with the Giants and was named a National League MVP. He also earned the NL Rookie of the Year award. He was a seven-time All-Star, an NL Gold Glove winner, a five-time NL Silver Slugger winner and an NL batting title. He finished his career with a slash of .302/.372/.460 with 158 BI and 729 RBI.

Sandoval was an international signee out of Venezuela who won three World Series rings with San Francisco and was named a World Series MVP. He made the All-Star team twice. He played 12 of his 14 seasons with San Francisco and he slashed .278/.330/.443 with 153 home runs and 639 RBI.

Belt was the Giants’ fifth-round pick in the 2009 MLB draft out of Texas. He won two World Series titles in 2012 and 2014 and was named an All-Star one time. He spent all but one season with the Giants and slashed .261/.357/.460 with 194 home runs and 627 RBI.

Crawford was the Giants’ fourth-round pick in the 2008 MLB draft out of UCLA. He also won two World Series titles with the Giants. He was also named a three-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner at shortstop and a Silver Slugger. He spent all but one season with the Giants and slashed .249/.318/.395 with 147 home runs and 748 RBI.

Panik was the Giants’ first-round pick of the 2011 MLB draft out of St. John’s. He played six of his eight seasons with the Giants and was part of their 2014 World Series team. He was named an All-Star and won a Gold Glove. He slashed .264/.328/.372 with 42 home runs and 258 RBI.