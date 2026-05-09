San Francisco Giants GM Zack Minasian opens up about the team's poor start

The frustration surrounding the failures of the San Francisco Giants doesn't just extend to their loyal fan base. It's spreading throughout the franchise, from the clubhouse to the front office. The mixed emotions of tightness in the stomach and wall-punching aggravation have permeated the entire organization and affected everyone... especially general manager Zack Minasian.

The 41-year-old personal executive is part of a young, new wave of leadership that includes team president Buster Posey and first-year manager Tony Vitello. Heading into the year, they were viewed as the triumvirate that would rebuild the Giants into true, NL West contenders.

Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out that way at all. While it's far too early to call this trip a failed experiment, this season has still been hard to swallow. The Golden Gate Nine has posted a 14-23 record, they sit in last place, and they just played a three-series stretch where they lost eight of nine games. With dark clouds already swirling over the San Francisco Bay in May, Minasian decided to weigh in on how things have gone so far.

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“Look, when you’re 30th in any one particular category, it’s tough to overcome,” Minasian said during an appearance on San Fran affiliate KNBR program, Markus & Murph, adding, “When we really just try to simplify things, I think everybody knows if we’re 30th in runs scored at the end of the season, it ain’t gonna work. So yeah, scoring more runs, I think, would be paramount to us winning more games.”

Where's the antidote for what's ailing the Giants?

May 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Gage (93) checks on the runner at third base during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

While Minasian was very candid about his team's performance, he doesn't appear like a man who is panicking. And least, not yet, as the personnel decision-maker says that despite the hard start, the franchise doesn't want to make any radical moves just yet. While it would be easy to describe more of what Minasian had to say, it would be better to examine the words of the man himself:

“It’s easy to sit here and say, ‘It’s early’ and ‘We have time.’ Some of that may be true, but it’s tough for me, personally, to lose a game,” Minasian said. “All the times my mom told me, ‘Don’t be a sore loser,’ I don’t know if those things rang true. So yeah, it can be frustrating. We try to look at the big picture, we try to look at trends, we try to look at things under the hood to see maybe what’s not happening that should be happening, that will turn. And even with us seeing some of those things, that time has come where we need to start playing better baseball.

“It certainly can be frustrating. You try to keep a level head. We try and do everything we can do, at this point, in our control to make improvements and make changes — hence the moves with Bryce Eldridge and Jesus Rodriguez — and once that game starts, we’re a spectator.”