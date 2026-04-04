Giants’ Tony Vitello Says Three Relievers Right to Handle Game’s Critical Moments

Throughout the offseason San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker made it clear he wanted to be the closer. So why did he come into the game in the sixth inning on Thursday night?

When starter Robbie Ray exited Thursday’s game in the sixth inning, it was Walker who came in the game to try and get the last two outs of the inning. At the time the Giants were up, 5-2. Walker retired Luis Robert Jr. on strikes and induced a flyout from Mark Vientos and got out of the inning.

He then handed the ball to Blade Tidwell, who threw three innings and go this first career save. So, what gives? The Giants are taking a “mixed up in a pot” approach to who handles the late innings right now.

Tony Vitello on Late-Inning Relievers

Tony Vitello has Keaton Winn, Erik Miller, and Ryan Walker circled as his guys to come in during a turning point in the game or to close it out.



"Every time we meet, we're like this is where the fire might be hottest... those guys we trust in a jam and to finish the game." pic.twitter.com/7HOt4Iv1BQ — KNBR (@KNBR) April 3, 2026

After Thursday’s game, Vitello said he and the coaching staff liked the right-on-right matchup with Walker. But they also liked the change in arm angles from Ray’s more upright delivery to Walker’s unique delivery, which is more sidearm.

Vitello also felt it was a swing point in the game. The Giants had the lead, but the Mets had solid batters coming to the plate. Even with one out, he felt Walker was best used to shut that inning down. He doesn’t just see the ninth inning as the game’s most crucial moment.

So, in those moments, he told reporters on Friday that he intends to lean on Walker, left-hander Erik Miller and right-hander Keaton Winn to get the team through those innings.

“Right now, it’s kind of a bunch of guys mixed up in a pot, and we talk about it before the game and try to have a plan and, then inevitably, it hits the fan,” Vitello said to KNBR and other outlets.

Walker has thrown in four games and has a 6.00 ERA with one save. He’s allowed runs in one outing, which was against San Diego earlier this week. It made a Giants victory a little too close for comfort, but he got the save. Otherwise, batters are hitting .162 against him.

Miller has a 7.71 ERA in three appearances. Most of that is a by-product of his performance on Friday against the Mets. He came in for mop-up duty in a 9-2 loss and allowed two runs on two hits.

Winn is the unexpected member of the trio. He’s pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts. He doesn’t have a save, but he’s worked in key situations to get the ball to the next reliever. Vitello said he’s earned the right for more consideration in crucial situations.

“Miller and Walker are two names that stand out every time we meet where like, this is where the fire might be hottest in the game and those guys [are the guys] we trust in in a jam,” Vitello said. “I think [Winn] is throwing really well and I think he’s in that category.”

So it may be a different reliever for every save opportunity. It might also be closers in unusual situations. For now, that’s where the Giants are headed.