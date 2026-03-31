MLB Insider Defends Giants Manager Tony Vitello After Yankees Sweep

New San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello tried to take the blame for his team’s awful offensive performance against the New York Yankees.

But logically, it wasn't all on him. ESPN's Tim Kurkjian tried to make that point Monday during an appearance on 97.5 The Game in San Francisco.

During an appearance on “Willard and Dibs,” Kurkjian was asked just how much blame Vitello should take for the Giants being swept by the Yankees. After all, San Francisco became the first team in Major League history to score no runs and have fewer than five hits in their first two games of a season. The Giants ended the sweep by scoring just one run in the finale.

Kurkjian wasn’t buying the blame game when it came to the new manager.

Tim Kurkjian on Tony Vitello

"It's just not fair. I'm not a big believer that the manager has all that much to do with the winning and losing of games...Having said that, Tony Vitello still has things to prove."



- @Kurkjian_ESPN on blaming Vitello for the #SFGiants' early struggles (via @WillardAndDibs). pic.twitter.com/U6MB3HuNBU — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 31, 2026

“It's just not fair,” he said. “I'm not a big believer that the manager has all that much to do with the winning and losing of a game. That doesn't mean they are not a valuable piece. But you can't blame the manager when you have four hits and no runs in the first two games and one run total in the first three games. So, I’m not buying that.”

At one point during this series, Vitello tried to absorb the blame for the bad offensive performance on what he called a “fire and brimstone” speech to the team just before opening day.

While Kurkjian believes the former University of Tennessee coach shouldn't get too much blame for the Yankees series, he does know that the new manager has things to prove.

“Tony Vitello still has things to prove because this has never happened before, that a college coach has come in and with no professional experience to be the manager of a Major League team. So, sure, the scrutiny will be there no matter what. They’re just off to a bad start.”

By now, everyone knows the groundbreaking nature of the hire that president of baseball operations Buster Posey made in November. Vitello was a highly successful college coach at Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers to a national championship.

But after a playing career at Missouri, the St. Louis native embarked on a college coaching career. He's never been a professional player, coach or manager. There is certainly a learning curve.

The learning curve wasn't the issue against the Yankees. The issue was San Francisco's inability to connect with the baseball. That's not something Vitello can control. But, his hire will be watched closely in those moments where his decision making does matter.