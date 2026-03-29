Why Recent Bullpen Performance is Thrilling for Giants Future Goals

There weren't many positives as the San Francisco Giants were swept by the New York Yankees to open the season. But there was one.

The makeup of the bullpen was a consistent question in both the offseason and in spring training. San Francisco made at least two acquisitions that they hope will pay off later. The Giants lost two potential options to injuries that will keep them out for a while. San Francisco even made a late acquisition to bolster the left side of its bullpen.

San Francisco also made a couple of eyebrow raising moves as it set the 26-man roster, optioning pitchers that had significant experience a year ago.

But, after three games, the early returns show the Giants made promising decisions that could pay off in games where they have a chance to win.

Giants Bullpen vs. Yankees

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Ryan Walker. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Collectively, the bullpen threw 12.2 innings. It gave up six hits, two earned runs and six walks. It also struck out 13. Unfortunately, the bullpen was never handed a lead, so it didn’t prove anything in high leverage situations. But the Yankees were in save situations in both Friday’s and Saturday’s games, so the fact that San Francisco’s bullpen remained effective would have made a difference had the Giants offense rallied.

Manager Tony Vitello also used all 8 relievers, using six of them twice — Keaton Winn, JT Brubaker, Ryan Walker, Ryan Borucki, Matt Gage and Erik Miller. Vitello tried to avoid using relievers two days in a row, but that proved unavoidable in Saturday’s finale. He used Miller, Walker and Gage for back-to-back games.

The good news? The trio exceled in the situation. All three put up zeroes both games, with Walker only retiring one hitter on Friday after he got into a bit of trouble. But Borucki got him out of it.

Borucki, who was signed just before the season started, was one of only two Giants relievers to allow a run. That came in the fifth inning in relief of Tyler Mahle, who only pitched four innings. The other was on Friday when José Buttó gave up a run in relief of starter Robbie Ray in the fifth inning.

The nature of the series — the Giants were behind early in every game — made it hard to discern roles in higher-leverage situations. The starters all failed to complete six innings, with Ray going the longest at 5.1 innings. That’s to be expected this time of year, which is why the bullpen probably logged more time than San Francisco wanted.

The good news? It showed in the first series of the season that it was up to the challenge.