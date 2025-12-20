Giants Trimming Outfielders off MLB Roster with Recent Free Agent Moves

The San Francisco Giants have apparently decided they have too many outfielders.

San Francisco designated outfielder Wade Meckler for assignment on Friday, a move reported by several outlets, including the San Francisco Chronicle on X (formerly Twitter).

It was the second straight time that an outfielder was DFA’ed by the Giants to make room for a free-agent signing on the 40-man roster. Meckler was moved to make room for pitcher Adrian Houser. On Wednesday, Joey Wiemer — who the Giants acquired in a trade in November — was DFA’ed to make room for reliever Jason Foley.

Being designated for assignment doesn’t mean that’s the end for either player in San Francisco. Both must go through waivers and, if unclaimed by any team, the Giants can trade them or assign them to Triple-A Sacramento. Neither player has the service time built up to refuse the assignment. So, their futures with the Giants depend on whether they’re claimed or not.

Wade Meckler and Joey Wiemer

Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Meckler has just 20 Major League games in his career, all in 2023 when he had his contract selected by the Giants. He slashed .232/.328/.250 with four RBI. Injuries limited him to 87 minor-league games in 2024 and 90 minor-league games in 2025. Last season he slashed .288/.390/.369 with a home run and 36 RBI.

San Francisco selected him in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Oregon State. For his minor league career, he slashed .315/.410/.439 with 17 home runs and 141 RBI. His .400+ on-base percentage may find him a new home on the waiver wire.

In three MLB seasons with Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Miami, Wiemer slashed .205/.279/.359 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI. He hit nearly all his home runs (13) with the Brewers in his rookie season of 2023. At that point, the former fourth-round pick from Cincinnati showed some real promise. He slashed .204/.283/.362 and drove in 42 runs. That was in 132 games.

He's played 48 Major League games since the end of the 2023 season. With Miami last season he put together his best slash of his short career — 236/.279/.436 with three home runs and 12 RBI. But Miami had its own glut of outfielders, making him expendable. For now, the Giants appear to feel the same way about both players.

San Francisco now has seven outfielders on its 40-man roster — Justin Dean, Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert, Jung Hoo Lee, Luis Matos, Grant McCray and Heliot Ramos.

Recommended Articles