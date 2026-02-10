Three Critical Giants Spring Training Position Competitions to Watch

In many ways, the San Francisco Giants roster is relatively set going into spring training on Tuesday.

Pitchers and catchers will have their first workouts at the team's facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the position players will follow five days later.

There isn't that much intrigue around the diamond. Everyone knows that Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge will share time at first base, assuming the rookie’s bat comes around as expected. Jung Hoo Lee will play right field now that the Giants have signed Harrison Bader to play center field. Patrick Bailey will be behind the plate. Logan Webb leads the rotation.

So where are the battles on this roster? They’re on the fringes. Here are three competitions to watch as spring training begins for the Giants.

Fifth Starter

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Webb will start opening day, most likely, followed by Robbie Ray. Then, in some order it will be Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle, who signed with the Giants in the offseason. After that? Well, that’s the question.

Landen Roupp has the inside track for the job. He went 7-7 with a 3.80 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 102 and walked 45 in 106.2 innings. He’s capable of building on that and could win 10 games if he avoids injury.

But it’s spring training so there is bound to be competition for his spot. Carson Whisenhunt is back for another spring training, along with Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour. Whisenhunt (2-1, 5.01) started five games as a rookie. Seymour started three games out of 16 appearances and went 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA. McDonald started two of his three games last season and went 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA. Among the non-roster invitees former Chicago Cubs lefty Caleb Kilian is worth watching.

Roupp has the head start. It’s his job to make sure the others don’t catch up.

Utility Infielder

San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Here is another position that feels set. With the signing of Luis Arraez to play second base, the Giants can lean on Casey Schmitt. He has experience playing first base, second base, shortstop and third base. He can fill in for any of the starters around the diamond. The question is the bat. Will it bounce back? He slashed .237/.305/.401 last season, as his batting average dropped 15 points from a season ago. His power numbers went up, as he hit 12 home runs and drove in 40 runs.

His chief competition will probably be Christian Koss. As a rookie he played in 74 games and slashed .264/.309/.368 with three home runs and 23 RBI. He played mostly at second and third base.

Odds are both will make the opening day roster. The question is whether the Giants will lean harder into Schmitt or Koss?

Closer

Ryan Walker has made it clear he wants to be the guy. With Randy Rodriguez recovering from elbow surgery and unlikely to pitch this year, the Giants are in a position where they need Walker to not only win the job but be the guy he was down the stretch when he recorded seven saves in nine chances after Rodriguez was done for the season. He has 28 career saves.

Perhaps the real question is who has the experience to unseat him? Spencer Bivins has four career saves. Matt Gage has two. Tristan Beck has five. José Buttó has 11. Erik Miller has five. Sam Hentges has four.

Jason Foley could be that competition, but it won’t be in the spring. He had 28 saves with the Tigers in 2024. But he won’t be ready until midseason after right shoulder surgery.

There is more pressure on Walker to be the guy than for any of the other relievers to unseat him.

