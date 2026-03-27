How Giants Opening Day Sacramento Roster Provides Potential MLB Depth

Bryce Eldridge gets the headlines. But the reality is the San Francisco Giants have plenty of prospect talent at Triple-A Sacramento.

The River Cats opened their season on Friday and Eldridge was in the lineup as he attempts to get back to the Majors as quickly as possible after losing out on an opening day job. He’s not the only one either. San Francisco has six Top 30 prospects in Sacramento, according to MLB Pipeline. Four of them including Eldridge, already have Major League experience. That makes them valuable depth when the Giants need it this season.

Giants Depth at Triple-A

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eldridge is the Giants’ top prospect per MLB Pipeline. In three minor league seasons since he was taken in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Vienna, Va., the 21-year-old has a career minor league slash of .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI. He’s a gifted power hitter who needs to cut down on strikeouts and get a better handle on playing first base. Once he has the strikeouts under control — he punched out of nearly 50% of his spring training at-bats — he’ll be with the Giants, where he played 10 games last season.

Right-handed pitcher Blake Tidwell is ranked No. 10. He was acquired from the New York Mets last July after he made four Major League starts for the Mets. He was in spring training with the Giants, as was Eldridge. The 2022 second-round pick has a career minor-league record of 20-24 with a 4.00 ERA. He has struck out 396 and walked 171 in 344.2 innings. Notably, batters have hit just .220 off him.

Left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt is ranked No. 12. Like Eldridge and Tidwell, he made his MLB debut last year and he was in camp with the Giants. The 2022 second-round pick has a career minor league record of 13-11 with a 4.19 ERA in 68 games (67 starts), with 333 strikeouts and 115 walks in 283.2 innings.

Tidwell and Whisenhunt figure to be starters or long relievers if either is called up.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor McDonald is ranked No. 16. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and the 2019 11th round pick pitched in four MLB games. For his minor league career, he has a career record of 23-25 with a 3.83 ERA in 114 games (84 starts), with 472 strikeouts and 181 walks in 451.1 innings.

Catcher Jesus Rodriguez was acquired in a trade last year with the New York Yankees. He hasn’t played in the Majors and lost the back-up job to Daniel Susac. But the No. 18 ranked prospect has a lifetime slash .309/.395/.453 with 32 home runs and 226 RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Trent Harris is ranked No. 23 and has yet to pitch in the Majors. In three minor league seasons as a reliever, he is 17-5 with a 2.56 ERA in 94 games, with 203 strikeouts and 47 walks in 158 innings. Batters are hitting .200 against him.

Sacramento 2026 Opening Day Roster

Pitchers: Tristan Beck, Will Bednar, John Michael Bertrand, Spencer Bivens, Michael Fulmer, Trent Harris, Marques Johnson, Seth Lonsway, Nick Margevicius, Trevor McDonald, Wilkin Ramos, Braxton Roxby, Juan Sanchez, Gregory Santos, Carson Seymour, Blade Tidwell, Carson Whisenhunt, Nick Zwack

Catchers: Thomas Gavello, Logan Porter, Jesus Rodriguez.

Infielders: Osleivis Basabe, Reggie Crawford, Bryce Eldridge, Tyler Fitzgerald, Nate Furman, Jake Holton, Buddy Kennedy.

Outfielders: Victor Bericoto, Will Brennan, Drew Gilbert, Grant McCray