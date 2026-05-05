Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion released by the San Francisco Giants

Just hours after making the call to Sacramento to summon #1 prospect Bryce Eldridge and catcher/utility player Jesus Rodriguez to San Francisco, the Giants made another roster reshaping move. The team designated outfielder Jerar Encarnacion for assignment, effectively severing ties with the four-year veteran.

Encarnacion was a non-factor for the squad, hitting just .176 with six hits, one double double, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI over 34 at-bats. He posted a .200 OBP and a .206 slugging percentage, with eight strikeouts.

To open roster spots for Bryce Eldridge and Jesus Rodriguez, the Giants DFA'd Jerar Encarnacion and optioned Will Brennan back to Triple-A. They have just three true outfielders on the roster, but Rodriguez can play LF and Christian Koss has some OF experience too. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 4, 2026

“To open roster spots for Bryce Eldridge and Jesus Rodriguez, the Giants DFA’d Jerar Encarnacion and optioned Will Brennan back to Triple-A," Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote, following the move on Monday. "They have just three true outfielders on the roster, but Rodriguez can play LF and Christian Koss has some OF experience too.”

In some other 'housecleaning moves', reliever Erik Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list with a recurring back injury, while righty Trevor McDonald was recalled from Sacramento to start against the Padres.

Eldridge relaxed ahead of debut

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (8) against Team USA during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

San Francisco's newest tower of power, Eldridge, could be in the lineup to make his 2026 debut on Monday against the San Diego Padres. There's no doubt he will receive a warm ovation from the Giants fans who have long been waiting to see him make a true leap to the bigs. The 6'7" first baseman played sparingly after a September call-up last season. This time around? It's a very different situation.

Eldridge will be counted on to help what is the most anemic offense in baseball, but if the Giants' most-recent ray of hope is even a little bit nervous, he was certainly hiding it well. The rookie looked loose and sounded comfortable as he addressed the media.

"I'm feeling sexy at the plate right now," the 21-year-old said, as he addressed the press like a 10-year veteran. That type of poise should serve him well, as the responsibility of this franchise shifts onto his shoulders.